Mikel Arteta's concern over David Raya has grown beyond the result of the 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Saturday. The Spanish goalkeeper had to leave the pitch in the second half following a collision with William Osula, and has become a source of apprehension at Arsenal.

Still without a definitive diagnosis, the player is due to undergo tests to determine the severity of the problem, but the possibility of missing a few weeks represents a significant setback for Arsenal's plans.

Raya received treatment on the pitch, but continued to show discomfort and was unable to remain in the match. Kepa Arrizabalaga came on in his place, 25 minutes into the second half. In his post-match interview, Arteta did not hide his concern over the situation of his first-choice goalkeeper.

'Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news. Tomorrow, he will have an MRI scan, but at the moment I do not know' - the manager said.

The apprehension is understandable. Raya is not just Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper: he has become a central piece in the way the team organise themselves defensively and start their moves. His security when coming off his line, ability to play with his feet and involvement in build-up from the back make him a reference point within Arteta's model. Finding a replacement capable of reproducing all of these characteristics is no simple task.

Kepa gets his chance, but still needs to inspire confidence

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Arteta's first alternative is set. Signed to join the squad and provide depth in the position, Kepa is Raya's immediate understudy and took over as soon as the Spaniard had to leave the pitch against Newcastle.

Should the injury rule the first-choice goalkeeper out for a few weeks, the former Real Madrid man will have the opportunity to show that he can sustain the team's competitive level at an important point in the season.

The question, however, involves more than simply filling the spot. Kepa has experience at big clubs and knows the demands of playing decisive matches, but his record also includes episodes that fuel doubts about his consistency. His performance against Newcastle, for example, was not enough to remove the question marks over his ability to take over as first choice without Arsenal suffering a drop in performance.

The most uncomfortable memory for supporters is the League Cup final last season against Manchester City. On that occasion, a mistake by Kepa carried weight in the result and reinforced the criticism of the goalkeeper.

While an isolated episode does not determine a player's ability, the current situation demands that he offer answers on the pitch, especially if he has to take over the position for a longer period.

The challenge also lies in the differences between the styles of the two Spaniards. Raya offers a combination of reflexes, positioning and quality in distribution that allows Arsenal to maintain their approach even when under opposition pressure. Kepa will need to show security both in his interventions and in his decisions with the ball, preventing the change in goal from causing significant alterations to the defensive functioning.

Meslier enters the discussion, but Arteta must weigh the alternatives

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In addition to Kepa, Arsenal have Illan Meslier in the squad. The Frenchman appears as another possibility for Arteta, although he is behind the Spaniard in the goalkeeping hierarchy.

His presence widens the options available, but does not necessarily mean the manager is willing to promote an immediate change in the order of preference.

Giving Meslier an opportunity would be a decision involving risks and benefits. On the one hand, it would allow Arsenal to assess an alternative in a position that may require more than one player over the course of the season.

On the other, backing a goalkeeper who does not currently occupy the first position in the contest could represent an even bigger change in a system that would already need to adapt to Raya's absence.

The possibility of looking for a reinforcement in the January transfer window may also enter the debate, particularly if the tests confirm a more serious injury and a lengthy recovery period. Even so, signing another goalkeeper would not be an automatic solution. Besides market availability, Arsenal would need to find a player who offered the conditions to take over as first choice and adapt quickly to Arteta's demands.

The timing of the season makes the situation even more delicate. Arsenal lead the Premier League and also have important commitments in the Champions League. In the coming weeks, the team will face opponents such as Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Brentford, Tottenham and Real Madrid, a sequence that will demand concentration and consistency in every area.