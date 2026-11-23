Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is forced to serve a suspension following his early red card in Sunday’s heavy 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old defender was named in Mauricio Pochettino’s first starting lineup as the new Red Devils head coach, operating on the right side of a three-man defence.

However, his afternoon came to an abrupt end inside the first eight minutes when he was shown a straight red card for a clumsy coming-together with Liverpool striker Alexander Isak on the edge of Man United’s penalty area.

Defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt – starting his first PL game in 357 days – misjudged a high ball by Ronald Araujo, which gifted Isak a free run towards goal before Yoro brought him down as the last man.

At the time of the incident, referee Sam Barrott said on-field: "It's a red card for DOGSO (denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity). On-field decision is outside [the box], red card, DOGSO," to which VAR added: "Defender bundles into him into the back, gets too tight, I think it's a foul."

The Premier League Match Centre then explained the decision, posting on X: "The referee’s call of red card to Yoro for denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR."

Man Utd’s Yoro sent off for second time this season

Leny Yoro is SENT OFF after eight minutes! ? https://t.co/VKYvckvBBP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

This is the second time that Yoro has been sent off for Man United this season, having previously been giving his marching orders in a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid in October for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Yoro’s dismissal at Anfield was immediately punished, as Dominik Szoboszlai fired home the resulting free kick, before Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead less than three minutes later.

Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz then got their names on the scoresheet in the second half to help Liverpool secure a comfortable victory against a Red Devils outfit that sit down in 19th place in the Premier League table after 11 games.

Yoro will now serve a one-match suspension in the Premier League, forcing him to miss next Saturday’s clash against Brentford at Old Trafford, before he is free to return for a trip to Newcastle United on December 2.

Red cards for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity - a non-violent offence - carries a standard one-game domestic suspension rather than a three-match ban.

Before the Red Devils face Brentford, they will take on Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday and Yoro is available to play for Pochettino’s side in that game, as he served his UCL ban in the previous fixture against Roma at the start of the month.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Pochettino: ‘Yoro red card was unfair’

Pochettino led a chorus of complaints that Yoro was given an “unfair” red card at Anfield, telling Sky Sports: "So painful. So disappointed. It's not ok to start a game in the Premier League with this situation.

"The game changed completely after six minutes. Now we can explain everything but the damage is done, it's so painful.

"The players are so, so feeling the pain of the result. I told them to be calm: it was an unfair situation that happened. We need to accept that reality. We need to try to increase our focus, concentration and make better decisions on the field.

"We also need to be critical on ourselves but some situations happened in the game that we are not happy."

Pressed on whether he was unhappy with Isak's heavy touch, Pochettino: "The ball was for the goalkeeper (Senne Lammens). In that situation, if you review the VAR you can see for sure, [Yoro] never had the intention to connect with Isak.

“When the control was long with the striker, the ball was going to the goalkeeper, he runs and goes down. In Leny's case, it wasn't intentional."

© Imago / APL

“No chance” Yoro should have been sent off, says Mainoo

Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo agreed with his new manager, adding: "The game's been taken out of our hands by a red card that I don't think can be a red card.

"No chance. The ball's already with the goalkeeper. They're both running full speed. What can we do? It is what it is.

"It's 10 versus 11, you come to a place like Anfield, it's a tough game anyway. Then you lose a man, it makes it hard. I can't fault the boys for their fight in the game. We take the pain and move on.

"I wouldn't say it all goes out the window. You can still take the things you did in training into the game, but it makes it 10 times harder with one less man in a situation like that.

"It's hard, it's painful. But no one's coming to save us. We have to work hard, keep digging, keep working, keep fighting. It will all come round."

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has questioned one key decision made by Pochettino in his first Man United match and has hit out at the club’s 'negligent' hierarchy over their summer transfer dealings.