Tottenham Hotspur have received a major update on the future of teenage starlet Luca Williams-Barnett.

The highly-rated academy graduate, who turned 18 at the start of October, made a notable impression on his full debut for Spurs in a 2-0 Premier League home win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

Williams-Barnett opened the scoring with his first senior goal in the 15th minute, arriving at the back post to poke the ball home, before a blistering dribble that began from inside his own half helped him to set up Dominic Solanke shortly after half time.

Tottenham’s youngest scorer in the Premier League since Gareth Bale in 2007 received a standing ovation from the home crowd and also picked up the Man of the Match award.

After making his first-team debut as a 16-year-old last season, calls for the skilful winger to get more minutes have only grown louder over a challenging 12 months at Spurs.

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Williams-Barnett agrees new 'long-term' Tottenham contract

Ensuring that Williams-Barnett commits his future to the club has also been high on the agenda, with the youngster having now entered the final 24 months of his current deal.

However, football.london reports that Williams-Barnett has agreed to sign a new long-term deal at Tottenham, seemingly cooling fears that he could leave to join a rival club.

The England Under-19 international has now featured four times in the senior Spurs side under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was full of praise for the “special” teenager after the win over Ipswich.

"Luca is a special player,” De Zerbi told reporters post-match. "I'm not surprised because his talent is bigger than you think. He played very well. He's lucky because he's playing in a top club with top teammates.

"I decided to play today with Luca from 10 days and in my plan, it was [James] Maddison and Luca very close to speak the same language, to play together and the experience of Maddison I thought could be important.

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Williams-Barnett can reach same level as Yamal, says De Zerbi

"The behaviour of Maddison could help him to play with freedom, and Thursday, I spoke with Luca and I asked him two things. Just two things. To play like he plays on the park with his friends, with the same freedom.

"And to play and to work hard without the ball, like [Ousmane] Dembele, like Raphinha, like [Lamine] Yamal, because football is going in a different way and the first defenders are the attackers.

"Even if they are Ballon d'Or winners, or any way the players with talent, they have to work on the pitch."

After revealed that Williams-Barnett prepared for the game on the team bus by watching YouTube videos of Ronaldinho, Eden Hazard and Neymar, De Zerbi was asked whether the Spurs starlet could reach the same level as Barcelona and Spain sensation Yamal, who finished third in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings.

De Zerbi replied: "Yes, I think so, and one of the best things in my career… I've seen today in the bus from the training ground to the stadium, because he was very close with me, while we were coming in the stadium, he was watching on YouTube Ronaldinho, Hazard, Neymar.

"I thought he was a special guy, because if one hour and thirty minutes before you are debuting in the Premier League, you are watching Ronaldinho, Hazard, Neymar, all these types of talent. The football is magic, no?"

Williams-Barnett will hope to be rewarded with a second successive start when Tottenham travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.