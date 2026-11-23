Manchester United's struggles continued on Sunday afternoon, as Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Red Devils ended in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils sit 19th in the Premier League table, boasting only eight points from 11 matches, and it has been a disastrous opening to the campaign for the club.

Elsewhere, title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City were held to draws by Newcastle United and Fulham respectively, while Leeds United recorded a standout 4-1 win at Chelsea.

There were also victories for Tottenham Hotspur, Coventry City, Bournemouth and Hull City, while Sunderland held Aston Villa to a goalless draw at Villa Park.

Here, Sports Mole presents its Premier League Team of the Week for Gameweek 11 of the 2026-27 campaign, according to the data.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-3-3 ??????? Premier League · 17 Nov → 23 Nov 2026 · 9 matches R 8.4 S R. Roefs M 7.3 L Milos Kerkez M 7.9 T M. Senesi A 7.8 A A. Tavares P 7.9 T P. Porro E 8.1 M E. Anderson F 8.9 L F. Wirtz D 8.6 L D. Szoboszlai R 8.6 L R. Ngumoha O 8.7 H O. McBurnie N 8.5 L N. Okafor

Sunderland goalkeeper Roefs was in excellent form in his side's goalless draw against Villa, coming up with eight saves, playing a vital role in the Black Cats claiming a point.

Porro provided the assist for Luca Williams-Barnett to send Tottenham ahead in the clash with Ipswich Town, and his use of the ball throughout the contest was excellent, with the right-back showing his Spain performance level in this contest.

Silva was exceptional in the heart of the Bournemouth defence against Nottingham Forest, winning seven aerial duels and making four tackles, while his pass success rate was 85%.

In just his third Premier League appearance of the season, Senesi was excellent against Ipswich, winning two aerial duels, while his pass success rate was up at 91%.

LB: Milos Kerkez (Liverpool)

Kerkez has found it difficult to show his best form since arriving at Liverpool, but he put in a dominant performance against Man United on Sunday to help Andoni Iraola's side claim a clean sheet, while he was also a threat going the other way.

Dominik Szoboszlai SLAMS home the free-kick! ? https://t.co/Q09eEi0m0B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Szoboszlai scored an excellent free kick to send Liverpool ahead against Man United, and he then helped the Reds control the match in what was a brilliant all-round display from the Hungary international.

Man City were unable to secure all three points against Fulham, but Anderson got his name on the scoresheet for the Citizens, while the England international also completed 47 of his 52 passes in a strong performance.

Wirtz was in inspired form against Man United, with the Germany international scoring and providing an assist in Liverpool's four-goal success; this was much more like it from the playmaker, who has largely been criticised since arriving in English football.

Okafor put in an exceptional performance to help Leeds win 4-1 at Chelsea on Saturday, scoring twice in the incredible success for Daniel Farke's side.

Oli McBurnie scores in stoppage-time against Brighton! ? https://t.co/Z45tChhBQW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

McBurnie netted twice in second-half stoppage time to hand Hull a 2-0 success over high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday; it was a true centre-forward's performance from the 30-year-old, who is now on four Premier League goals for the season.

Rio Ngumoha finishes off a CLINICAL counter-attack for Liverpool! ?‍? https://t.co/SaNQv6o4AZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

What a performance from the 18-year-old; Ngumoha scored once and also provided an assist in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Man United. Red Devils defender Diogo Dalot will be glad that he does not have to face the incredible teenager every week.

Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Roefs; Porro, A Silva, Senesi, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Anderson, Wirtz; Okafor, McBurnie, Ngumoha