Gameweek five in the Champions League sees Manchester City and Napoli square off in the League Phase.

These two teams suffered contrasting results in the previous round of fixtures, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into to their latest encounter.

What time does Man City vs. Napoli kick off?

Man City vs. Napoli will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This contest is one of nine taking place on the same evening, with Man City’s English rivals Arsenal among those also in action at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Where is Man City vs. Napoli being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Man City’s home the Etihad Stadium, which now holds a capacity of 61,470 spectators following a recent expansion.

Man City have lost only two of their last 27 home fixtures in the group stage/League Phase of the Champions League (W22 D3), though one of those was earlier this season against holders Paris Saint-Germain (4-2).

How to watch Man City vs. Napoli in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Napoli will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this fixture will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Napoli will be available on Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports and via BBC Sport’s dedicated UEFA Champions League Match of the Day show which you can watch live or stream on BBC iPlayer.

You can also view this match on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Man City and Napoli?

At the halfway stage in the League Phase, Man City sit seventh in the 36-team standings after accumulating nine points from their opening four matches.

Enzo Maresca’s side will realistically need at least a couple more victories to ensure they finish inside the top eight and secure automatic qualification for the last 16, rather than slip into the playoffs.

The Citizens have won each of their last three Champions League meetings with Napoli, most recently winning 2-0 on home soil in the League Phase of last season’s competition courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

Napoli will therefore be out for revenge when they make the trip back to the blue side of Manchester, while Wednesday’s fixture also marks the return of City legend Kevin De Bruyne, whose first comeback to the Etihad was cut short.

Indeed, he was the unfortunate one sacrificed after just 21 minutes following a red card for Giovanni Di Lorenzo in Napoli's 2-0 defeat last season.

The Italian club have won one and lost three of their opening four UCL games this term, suffering a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Porto on November 4, and currently sit down in 27th place in the table, six points behind the top eight.

While Napoli enter this contest on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Torino in Serie A on Saturday, courtesy of a Scott McTominay goal, Man City were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Fulham in the Premier League.