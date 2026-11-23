European football returns to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, when Arsenal welcome a Borussia Dortmund side just one point below them in the Champions League rankings.

The Gunners have navigated their opening four matches unbeaten to collect 10 points and sit third in the table, while Niko Kovac's side have lost one and won three in the continent's top tier so far to lie 12th.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for an 8pm kickoff on Tuesday, November 24.

Another six matches will commence at the same time, including Manchester City vs. Napoli and Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven.

Where is Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

Arsenal are hosting Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, where Mikel Arteta's men have won each of their first six games in all tournaments this season, conceding just two goals in the process.

BVB last visited Arsenal's home turf in 2014, when Yaya Sanogo and Alexis Sanchez propelled the Gunners to a 2-0 group-stage victory.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund will not be shown on terrestrial television in the UK; instead, the fixture will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Online streaming

Fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the game on a variety of devices, such as via the TV app, phones, computers and games consoles.

Amazon Prime Video costs £8.99 a month for the full Amazon Prime package, or £7.99 a month for just Amazon Prime Video, although the latter is only available to select accounts.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Amazon Prime and TNT Sports YouTube channels shortly after full time, as well as the official Arsenal account.

The @primevideosport X account will also post short clips of key moments as and when they happen.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund?

Top spot in the Champions League table is within Arsenal's reach, as the third-placed Gunners are just two points behind Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter of whom do not take to the field until Wednesday vs. Roma.

Arteta's men will therefore rise to first for at least 24 hours if they win and Real Madrid lose to PSV, or if they triumph, Los Blancos draw and Arsenal also make up a -1 goal difference to Jose Mourinho's side.

The Gunners could also equal two Champions League records, as they are a win or draw away from matching their longest-ever run of unbeaten group stage/league phase games (17) and could also draw level with Liverpool's English record of 13 consecutive group stage/league phase wins at home.

On the other hand, Dortmund are capable of rising into the top eight automatic qualification places with a shock win in North London, but head coach Kovac has only won one of his previous five Champions League matches against an English club; a 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur with Bayern Munich in 2019.