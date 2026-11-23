Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri will reunite with his parent club when Borussia Dortmund take on the Premier League champions in Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old joined the German giants on a season-long loan during the final hours of the summer transfer window, but he is yet to find his best form under Niko Kovac.

Nwaneri has only provided one assist and no goals from his first 13 appearances in a Dortmund shirt across all competitions, that contribution coming on his Bundesliga debut against Hoffenheim.

Since then, the 2007-born playmaker has only started four Bundesliga matches, and he is still waiting to make a first XI in the Champions League, being restricted to 87 minutes across four substitute outings.

Nwaneri was also given just a one-minute run-out in the weekend's 1-0 Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach, but he may be given the chance to strut his stuff against his boyhood team.

Ethan Nwaneri cleared to play for Borussia Dortmund against Arsenal

© Iconsport / dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Champions League rules permit loan players to face their parent clubs in the Champions League, so Nwaneri will be able to feature in Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Unlike in the Premier League and other domestic competitions in England, where loan players cannot take on parent teams without special dispensation, there are no such restrictions outlined in the Champions League rules and regulations.

However, if Nwaneri was to return to Arsenal in January, the England Under-21 international would not be able to feature for the Premier League champions for the remainder of the tournament.

Article 30.05 of UEFA's Champions League regulations states that 'A player may not play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League for more than one club in a single season', but Arsenal are not expected to bring Nwaneri back to North London over the winter.

The teenager has scored 10 goals and set up two more in 51 Arsenal games since making his debut against Brentford in September 2022, when he became the Premier League's youngest player of all time.

Which loan players have shone against parent clubs in Champions League?

Goal Bayern Munich. Philippe Coutinho. 2-8. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2020

Loan players making decisive contributions against parent clubs in the Champions League has been a semi-regular occurrence, the most notable example being Philippe Coutinho in 2020.

The then-Barcelona playmaker was shipped out to Bayern Munich and reunited with La Blaugrana in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 edition, when he incredibly scored twice in an 8-2 annihilation.

Sixteen years prior, Fernando Morientes - on loan at Monaco from Real Madrid - scored in both legs of the quarter-final against Los Blancos, helping Les Monegasques knock out his parent team on away goals before they lost to Porto in the final.

Real were also stung by James Rodriguez in the 2017-18 semi-finals vs. Bayern Munich, but the Colombian's goal - which he refused to celebrate - was not enough to prevent Los Blancos advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

The 2013-14 semi-finals saw Thibaut Courtois play a crucial role in Atletico Madrid's success against parent club Chelsea, who tried to force Los Rojiblancos to pay them £2.5m for each game the Belgian goalkeeper played against them, only for UEFA to rule the terms null, void and unenforceable.