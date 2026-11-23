Watford play host to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night searching for yet another permanent head coach after the sacking of Alessio Dionisi.

At a time when the Hornets sit in 21st position in the Championship table, Rovers make the trip to Vicarage Road sitting among the mid-table places.

Match preview

Whenever a new manager arrives at Watford, there is always an inevitability that his stay at Vicarage Road will be a short one.

A 10th defeat across 18 matches in all competitions led to Dionisi being dismissed after Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

With Watford having earned four points from games against Lincoln City and Middlesbrough before the international break, it feels that the Italian could have been provided with more time in the dugout.

Instead, the Pozzo Family has decided to act with Watford ending the weekend sitting four points above the relegation zone.

On a positive note, Watford are unbeaten in their last three games at Vicarage Road, collecting seven points in the process, while they have only conceded nine goals in eight home league fixtures during 2026-27.

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

As for Blackburn, they responded to Tony Mowbray stepping down from his first-team duties with a 2-2 draw at rivals Burnley on Sunday.

Having twice come from behind, Rovers will be satisfied with a deserved share of the spoils at Turf Moor, a result that keeps them 11 points above the relegation zone despite being viewed as one of the favourites for the drop in the summer.

Furthermore, 17 points have been accumulated from their last 10 games, emphasising that they could still challenge for a top-eight spot this campaign.

However, Blackburn remain with just one away win this campaign, only recording seven points from eight matches while shipping 15 goals.

Watford Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Team News

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While the Watford lineup and formation is difficult to predict, personnel changes are expected after the drab performance at Sheffield United.

Hector Kyprianou, Rocco Vata and Luca Kjerrumgaard are all options in midfield and attack.

Three Watford players - Mattie Pollock, Kevin Keben and Martin Payero - are all one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

With Tom Atcheson expected to miss out with the head injury that he sustained at Burnley, Blackburn could switch to a back four.

Jayden Fevrier was introduced as an early substitute at Turf Moor before he was replaced by Ryoya Morishita 62 minutes later, so the latter could get the nod here.

Second-choice goalkeeper Aynsley Pears will remain between the sticks, a consequence of Balasz Toth being ruled out until January with a hand injury.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Coulibaly, Pollock, Keben, Bola; Kayembe, Kyprianou; Vata, Kjerrumgaard, Mavididi

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Beyuku, McLoughlin, Carter, Pickering; Montgomery, Baradji; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

We say: Watford 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Although both of these teams are without a permanent manager in charge, Blackburn are far more settled than Watford. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to earn a deserved victory at Vicarage Road, keeping themselves within touching distance of the playoffs in the process.

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