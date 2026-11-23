Stoke City square off against Millwall on Wednesday night looking for the win that would keep the club in the automatic promotion spots of the Championship table.

At a time when the Potters are in second position, Alex Neil visits one of his former club with the Lions beginning the week in 16th place.

Match preview

The November international break came at the wrong time for Stoke, who have established themselves as contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins's side returned on Saturday with a 1-0 win over then-leaders Birmingham City, making it 10 victories from their last 13 games in the Championship.

Rather incredibly, Stoke have accumulated 16 points from their last six games without scoring more than twice in a single match.

Just two goals have been conceded during that period, while Stoke have four clean sheets from their most recent six games at the bet365 Stadium, including their last three.

Despite starting the campaign with three successive defeats, no team in the Championship has won more games (10) than Stoke in 2026-27.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Neil takes his players to one of his former employers with Millwall having lost five of their most recent seven games.

Three successive defeats, the latest being a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers, have essentially left the Scot fighting to keep his job at The Den.

Millwall, who reached the playoffs last season, are nine points adrift of eighth spot, and defeat to Stoke would leave the East London outfit cut adrift from the mid-table places.

As well as losing five of their eight away matches this campaign, Millwall have conceded 18 goals on their travels, the joint-second worst defensive record in such fixtures in the division.

Stoke City Championship form:

Millwall Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Stoke could make at least three changes, a consequence of Luca Bombino's red card against Birmingham and Djibril Soumare and George Hirst both picking up injuries in the same game.

Eric-Junior Bocat should start at left wing-back, Svante Ingelsson is in line to feature in midfield should Ethan Galbraith not return after illness, and Sam Gallagher could get the nod ahead of Robert Bozenik in attack.

Million Manhoef may also start on one of the flanks should Robins wish to introduce further fresh legs.

Meanwhile, Alfie Doughty could be introduced as a straight replacement for suspended Millwall defender Zak Sturge.

When the Lions have failed to score in three successive matches, Zak Lovelace and Mihailo Ivanovic will also feel in contention to start in the final third.

Luke Cundle, Romain Esse and Josh Coburn will all be assessed after missing the QPR defeat on Saturday.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Johnson, Ingelsson, McGlynn, Bocat; Devenny, Gallagher, Bae

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Sykes, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; De Norre, Metcalfe; Neghli, Arconte, Lovelace; Ivanovic

We say: Stoke City 2-1 Millwall

While this contest could prove to be closer than many are anticipating, it is difficult to back against a Stoke side that are showing many battling qualities to stay in their current position. With that in mind, we are predicting a narrow win for the Potters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.