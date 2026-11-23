The league phase of the Champions League continues this week as the 36 teams head into matchday five looking for the win that could prove decisive in their quest to progress through to the knockout stages.

Arsenal's showdown with Borussia Dortmund is arguably the pick of the matches, with those teams sitting at the top of the Premier League and Bundesliga tables.

Nevertheless, with all of the favourites for the competition being kept apart on this particular matchday, they will view it as an opportunity to edge closer to making the top eight.

As highlighted by Sports Mole, there are just four players serving suspensions ahead of matchday five.

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 5 • 18.11.2026 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players for League Phase Matchday 5 No. Player Status AEK Athens 11 Aboubakary Koita Two-match ban for red card v Real Madrid Suspended Misses MD 5 & MD 6 Manchester United 10 Matheus Cunha Second yellow card v Roma Suspended Misses MD 5 at Sporting CP Napoli 16 Rafa Marin Red card v Porto Suspended Misses MD 5 at Manchester City Sabah 4 Aden McCarthy Two-match ban for red card v Viking Suspended Misses MD 5 & MD 6 Inter Milan 20 Hakan Calhanoglu Three yellow cards At risk Banned for next match if booked v Stuttgart Shakhtar Donetsk 6 Marlon Gomes Three yellow cards At risk Banned for next match if booked v Fenerbahce Villarreal 15 Alvaro Mourino Three yellow cards At risk Banned for next match if booked at Slavia Praha

Man City boost ahead of Champions League MD5 fixtures

Fresh off the back of a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, Manchester United make the trip to Sporting Lisbon without Matheus Cunha.

Having scored what proved to be the winner in a thrilling contest with Roma, Cunha received a second yellow card for a needless challenge during the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Man City will face Napoli at the Etihad Stadium with the visitors being unable to select defender Rafa Marin.

He was dismissed for denying a goalscoring opportunity when Porto had the chance to move 4-1 up in Portugal.

As for AEK Athens, Aboubakary Koita is unavailable for their match against Como due to the red card that he was given versus Real Madrid.

Koita was handed a red card after the final whistle for a prolonged confrontation with the officials.

Sabah defender Aden McCarthy is the fourth player to miss the MD5 for his dismissal in the 4-1 defeat to Viking FK.

He now misses the home fixture against La Liga champions Barcelona.

Although Koita and McCarthy will miss matches this week, UEFA are currently indicating that an extra game may be added to their suspensions in due course.