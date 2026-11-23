Francesco Pio Esposito was in sensational form on Sunday, scoring a hat-trick in Inter Milan's 4-4 draw with Atalanta BC in Serie A.

The 21-year-old has now netted seven times and registered two assists in 14 appearances for Inter during the 2026-27 campaign, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future at San Siro.

Manchester United allegedly recently scouted the 6ft 3in striker, with the Red Devils planning to bring in a new forward next year.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Esposito, who has 18 goals and nine assists in 64 appearances for Inter in all competitions.

As expected, the form of the Italy international against Atalanta drew huge praise from the Italian media.

© Imago / Buzzi

What did the Italian media say about Esposito performance?

Corriere dello Sport handed Esposito an overall performance rating of 8/10 and branded the striker "unstoppable" for his excellent display.

Tuttosport called the striker "Super Pio" and focused on his contribution to Inter's attacking display, but it was still not enough to secure his side all three points.

Tuttomercatoweb said "Esposito like Haaland" during their post-match piece, with the Inter forward being compared to Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia gave him Inter's highest rating of 8/10.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Will Man United make a move for Esposito?

Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems are expected to put Man United in the market for a new striker in January, but they might have to wait until the end of the campaign to bring in a big-name player in that area of the field.

Inter are said to value Esposito in the region of £84m, but that could prove to be a bargain if he continues to develop throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

Esposito has scored 10 times in 15 appearances for Italy, and he seemingly has the skill set to be a huge success in the Premier League.

Man United may bring in an experienced option, most likely on loan, during the January market, before launching a big-money move for Esposito next summer, providing that they are able to hold off the threat of Premier League relegation.