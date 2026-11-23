Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United has strengthened the opinion that Xabi Alonso may not necessarily be the correct fit as Chelsea manager.

Not only has the Spaniard defended the multiple occasions that Chelsea have allowed opponents to have the majority of possession, he was seemingly dismissive to the suggestion from the media that his players lack the physicality to compete against the majority of the teams in the Premier League.

Should Chelsea lose at Nottingham Forest - another team far more physically-imposing than themselves - on Friday night, Alonso's win percentage after 15 matches would be almost identical to that of Liam Rosenior's after 23 games.

While that creates an argument that Chelsea's players are to blame for their fall from grace rather than the Spaniard or Englishman, Alonso is responsible for a number of baffling decisions during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Sports Mole highlights nine mistakes that Alonso has made since he was announced as the club's new manager in May.

1. Signed Valentin Barco

© Iconsport / Paul Terry

With Valentin Barco announcing that he was leaving Strasbourg on May 19, the deal to take him to fellow BlueCo-owned club Chelsea could have been concluded before Alonso's appointment.

However, for unknown reasons, it was not announced until August 2, suggesting that there was time for Alonso to veto the transfer.

At 5ft 7ins and of slender build, Barco is simply not equipped to be a Premier League midfielder. While he may have starred for Strasbourg, the Argentine is not a suitable fit alongside Chelsea's other engine-room options.

He has reached this stage of the season with three starts and four substitute appearances, with just 25 minutes coming since October 10.

2. Over-used Marco Palestra during pre-season

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Given the amount of game time that Marco Palestra was given during pre-season, it was clear that Alonso viewed the Italian as a first-choice pick at full-back or wing-back.

Nevertheless, Alonso got carried away. Palestra racked up 311 minutes across four pre-season friendlies played between August 1 and August 15, and the former Atalanta BC player suffered an injury in the days before the opening Premier League game of the season against Fulham.

That prevented the Serie A defender of the year from making his debut until October 10, effectively having to play catch-up as he attempts to acclimatise to English football.

While the 21-year-old started the recent win over Manchester United, he is yet to convince in his current role.

3. Rushed Moises Caicedo back after World Cup

After an extended season that saw him represent Ecuador at the World Cup on July 1, Moises Caicedo was back playing friendlies for Chelsea in the Middle East by August 5.

The midfielder subsequently started three friendlies across 10 days and, like Palestra, suffered an injury in the build-up to the Fulham game.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Caicedo then lasted just 14 minutes on his return from the substitutes' bench against Brighton & Hove Albion six days later and was not seen again until October 10.

He has suffered with a lingering issue ever since, and the way in which Alonso used players during pre-season deserves more scrutiny than it has done.

4. Changed too many players for Leeds United EFL Cup tie

Alonso went from naming a stronger team than anticipated against Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round to making many alterations versus Leeds United in round three.

Some of that decision-making was justified, yet Alonso himself has taken responsibility for making what he says were too many changes for the latter match.

Chelsea ultimately came from 2-0 down to prevail by a 6-3 scoreline in a crazy game, but withdrawing Estevao Willian after 45 minutes started the ball rolling when it came to the Brazilian's frustration over his game time.

5. Started Barco against Brentford

Not only did Jordan Henderson make his first start since the World Cup, with no pre-season, in this match, Alonso partnered the veteran Englishman with Barco, who was making his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Although Chelsea held Brentford for the first hour and Henderson produced a solid performance on debut, this game exposed that Barco weakens Chelsea's midfield, rather than add any match-winning qualities.

© Imago / Sportimage

Romeo Lavia also remained an unused substitute in this contest, one which Chelsea lost by a 3-0 scoreline.

6. Handed Geovany Quenda first Premier League start against Tottenham Hotspur

While some Chelsea fans had been waiting for Geovany Quenda to be handed his first start for Chelsea, they did not anticipate it coming in a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Furthermore, his selection led to Morgan Rogers taking on the number nine role, rather than Danny Welbeck, in the absence of the injured Joao Pedro.

Chelsea subsequently produced one of their most ineffective performances in the final third this season. That was not necessarily because of Quenda, but more through a lack of a traditional number nine to trouble the Spurs defence.

7. Failed to use recognised number nine against Sunderland

Two weeks later, Alonso chose the same approach against Sunderland, this time using Pedro Neto down the middle.

This decision was essentially made because Chelsea beat Manchester United in the previous game, yet the Red Devils had been the better team in the first half at Stamford Bridge without scoring their opener.

Although there is an argument that Welbeck has not made the expected impact at Chelsea, the 35-year-old has not been given a chance to build up any rhythm and is immediately benched on the back of an ineffective performance.

8. Handed instant return to Emiliano Martinez

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite Emiliano Martinez being signed from Aston Villa to be Chelsea's number one, the Argentine had hardly been at his best prior to suffering a fractured jaw at Everton on October 17.

Meanwhile, Mike Penders recovered from a mistake on his first Premier League start against Spurs to deliver strong showings versus Liverpool, Manchester United and Sunderland, with the only two goals that he conceded coming from penalties.

Regardless, Martinez was back in the starting lineup against Leeds on Saturday, the 34-year-old conceding four goals and making Chelsea appear more vulnerable in defence than they already were.

Alonso has previously indicated that players will be selected on form, but this was a glaring example of choosing status over performances.

Martinez has now conceded 15 goals in 615 minutes for Chelsea. Penders has shipped seven goals in 555 minutes.

9. Benched Pedro Neto for Leeds Premier League game

Estevao had already struggled against Leeds earlier this season, so the starlet being drafted back into the Chelsea XI for a second Stamford Bridge game versus the Yorkshire giants felt strange.

Furthermore, his inclusion was ahead of Neto, who is Chelsea's strongest winger when it comes to strength and defending. Alonso has already recognised this by using the Portuguese as a wing-back this season.

Neto being omitted from the first XI for a game against opponents of the profile of Leeds made no sense and was more muddled thinking from Alonso. Chelsea were already 3-1 down before he was introduced as a substitute.