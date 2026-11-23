Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee could reportedly become the first player to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from Bologna in the summer of 2024 and has since made 86 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Zirkzee has managed just 11 goals and four assists for Man Utd and was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Several Serie A clubs were keen to sign him, with Fiorentina reportedly agreeing a loan fee for the striker, but the proposed move ultimately failed to materialise.

Premier League rivals Everton also made a late push for the 25-year-old, but Man Utd were unwilling to let him leave without first securing a replacement.

Joshua Zirkzee set for Man Utd exit?

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Former Man Utd manager Michael Carrick even suggested that Zirkzee could become an important player for the club, but the striker has since slipped considerably down the pecking order.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Manchester Evening News), Zirkzee is expected to become the first player to depart in January, with several Italian clubs competing for his signature.

Juventus and Fiorentina are reportedly keen to sign the striker, while Napoli could also enter the race.

Should Man Utd sell Joshua Zirkzee?

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The former Bayern Munich attacker has made just seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, accumulating 134 minutes of action and scoring once.

Zirkzee has also featured three times as a substitute in the Champions League, where he has registered another goal.

Mauricio Pochettino introduced him in the second half of Man Utd's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, and the Dutchman managed to make a positive impression despite the disappointing result.

Towards the end of the contest, Zirkzee produced a brilliant pass to Bruno Fernandes, but the United captain's effort was comfortably saved by Alisson Becker.

If Zirkzee fails to earn more opportunities under Pochettino over the coming month, the likelihood of him leaving Old Trafford could increase considerably.