Liverpool will be looking to make it three consecutive victories across all competitions when they travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Both sides have collected nine points from their opening four matches, with the Reds holding a slender advantage over their Belgian counterparts courtesy of a marginally superior goal scored.

Liverpool have already overcome Spanish opposition in the shape of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, while also registering an emphatic 6-3 victory over LASK Linz, although their campaign suffered a setback with a 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce in their most recent European outing.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, began their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa but responded impressively, reeling off three successive victories against Inter Milan, Lens and PSV Eindhoven.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Club Brugge vs. Liverpool kick off?

Club Brugge vs Liverpool is one of nine fixtures scheduled for matchday five of the Champions League, with several of Europe's leading clubs, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain taking to the pitch on Wednesday.

The eagerly anticipated contest at the Jan Breydel Stadium is among the seven matches scheduled to kick off at 8pm UK time, while the remaining two fixtures will get underway earlier, at 5.45pm.

Where is Club Brugge vs. Liverpool being played?

The match will take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium, which serves as the home ground of two top-flight rivals, Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge.

The multi-purpose venue has a seating capacity of 29,042 and takes its name from Jan Breydel, an instigator of the Bruges Matins, the uprising that culminated in the 1302 Battle of the Golden Spurs.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The match will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and HBO Max. International viewers can tune in via Paramount+ in the United States, Sony Ten in India and Stan Sport in Australia.

Online streaming

The match will be available to stream on HBO Max in the UK, Paramount+, DAZN and Amazon Prime Video in the United States, SonyLIV in India, and Stan Sport in Australia.

Highlights

The official X accounts of Club Brugge and Liverpool are expected to share match clips and updates throughout the contest, while journalists covering the fixture may also post their own footage and updates.

Following the final whistle, extended highlights should be available on both clubs' official YouTube channels, with viewers in the UK also able to catch the action again on TNT Sports.

What is at stake for Club Brugge vs. Liverpool?

Club Brugge are in excellent form at present, having gone unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, winning 10 of them.

Ivan Leko's side are also brimming with confidence after recording three consecutive victories in the Champions League, and another win against Liverpool would put them in a strong position to secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

Liverpool, meanwhile, head into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield, and Andoni Iraola will be determined to keep that momentum going.

Rio Ngumoha produced a dazzling display against the Red Devils and could retain his place in the absence of Cody Gakpo, while Trey Nyoni, who scored against Fenerbahce, could also come into the midfield.

A victory away from home in the Champions League would provide the squad with a significant lift ahead of their Merseyside derby later this week.