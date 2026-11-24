Struggling on the pitch, Manchester United are already preparing for the January transfer window with three positions targeted and seven options identified.

19th in the Premier League, Manchester United are going through a sporting crisis. Mauricio Pochettino has just arrived to replace Michael Carrick. The Argentinian boss will try to halt the negative spiral, while the hierarchy is already preparing its next January transfer window.

The Manchester club intend to use January to strengthen their squad. According to TeamTalk, the club's decision-makers have identified three priority positions: centre-back, left-back and centre-forward. Signing a centre-back is Manchester United's main priority.

Manchester United's priority is to sign a centre-back

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The club already have three profiles in mind: Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Nathan Collins (Brentford).

The club's executives have reportedly already made enquiries about all three players. A permanent transfer would, however, be needed to convince any of these clubs, with a loan not being considered in these cases.

A large part of the winter budget should therefore be devoted to this signing. Manchester United's January budget is reportedly £50m, according to the Daily Mail. That is a rather small amount to strengthen in three positions and cover for the shortcomings of a squad in the midst of doubt.

In attack, Manchester United want to sign a centre-forward capable of providing more competition. Two options stand out: Folarin Balogun (Monaco) and Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli). A loan with an option to buy is reportedly being considered for both forwards, while Joshua Zirkzee could leave in January.

Loans considered in attack and at left-back

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The club want to provide an additional solution on the left flank, where Luke Shaw lacks competition and availability.

Two players are particularly liked: Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City). Talks have reportedly already taken place with both clubs.

Both full-backs could leave in January as they play little at their respective clubs. Manchester United would favour a loan for one of these deals. The club have therefore already drawn up their roadmap, but the sporting situation and the meagre budget will not make it easy for them to strengthen.