Arsenal will be bidding to equal two all-time Champions League records when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday's league-phase encounter.

Mikel Arteta's men reunite with the German giants 12 years on from their last head-to-head in November 2014, when the Spaniard captained Arsenal to a 2-0 victory in North London.

The Gunners could end the evening top of the Champions League league phase table too, if they overcome Dortmund and Real Madrid - who are two points clear - either lose to PSV Eindhoven or draw and fall behind on goal difference; Paris Saint-Germain are not in action until Wednesday.

Arsenal have accrued 10 points from their opening four continental games this season, overcoming Lille, Slavia Prague and Napoli and only dropping points in an encapsulating 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich.

After also navigating the entire 2025-26 league phase unbeaten, Arsenal could firstly equal their own club record of 17 straight Champions League group stage/league phase games without suffering defeat.

Arsenal out to equal club and Liverpool record against Dortmund

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Arteta's men have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 league-phase games since a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in November 2024, and they have only ever gone 17 unbeaten at this stage between 2003 and 2006.

That record streak began with a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in November 2003, and ended when Arsene Wenger's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in 2006.

Additionally, Arsenal have won each of their last 12 Champions League group stage/league phase games at the Emirates and could equal the English football record for the longest victorious run on home soil.

The only Premier League team to win more successive UCL league phase/group stage games at home is Liverpool, who triumphed in 13 on the spin between 2020 and 2025.

Arsenal's astonishing record in Champions League home games

Arsenal: 12 straight Champions League home wins Group stage and league phase, Emirates Stadium 12 Wins 36 Goals for 3 Goals against Arsenal's 12 consecutive home wins in the Champions League group stage and league phase, with date, opponent and result No. Date Opponent Result 1 September 20, 2023 PSV Eindhoven 4-0 2 November 8, 2023 Sevilla 2-0 3 November 29, 2023 Lens 6-0 4 October 1, 2024 Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 5 October 22, 2024 Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 6 December 11, 2024 Monaco 3-0 7 January 22, 2025 Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 8 October 1, 2025 Olympiacos 2-0 9 October 21, 2025 Atletico Madrid 4-0 10 November 26, 2025 Bayern Munich 3-1 11 January 28, 2026 Kairat Almaty 3-2 12 October 13, 2026 Lille 3-0 Home matches only. Covers the 2023-24 group stage and the league phase from 2024-25 onwards. Arsenal scored 36 and conceded three across the run.

Ever since their return to the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have been almost perfect at home in the group stage/league phase, and their 12-game winning run is a sight to behold.

Arteta's side kicked off their triumphant streak with a 4-0 rout of PSV Eindhoven in September 2023, before Sevilla and Lens were bested in the same year.

The 2024-25 group stage saw Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb conquered in North London, while Olympiacos, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Kairat Almaty fell to Arsenal's Emirates might in 2025-26.

The Gunners' only home encounter in Europe so far this season ended in a 3-0 success over Lille, and they have scored a remarkable 36 goals while conceding just three during their 12-match sequence.

Thanks to Arsenal's prolonged absence from the Champions League between 2017 and 2023, it has been almost exactly 10 years since they last failed to win a group stage/league phase game at the Emirates; a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on November 23, 2016.