Today's Champions League predictions include Real Madrid's home fixture with PSV Eindhoven, and a clash between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in London.

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Galatasaray will be looking to continue their resurgence in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Aston Villa to Rams Park on Tuesday evening, with the Turkish champions aiming to close the gap on the top eight.

The hosts sit 18th in the league-phase standings with six points from four matches, while Villa occupy sixth place on nine points and will be looking to return to winning ways after a difficult run of results.

We say: Galatasaray 2-2 Aston Villa

Galatasaray have been in impressive form in recent weeks and their home performances should give them confidence of securing another positive result against Villa.

However, the hosts will be without several important attacking players potentially limiting their options in the final third, and while Villa have struggled defensively during their recent winless run, they have enough in attack to play out an entertaining draw in Istanbul.

> Click here to read our full preview for Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

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Hoping to pick up where they left off prior to the international break, LASK Linz will travel to face Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion for a Champions League league-phase showdown on Tuesday.

Glimt are hoping to climb into the playoff spots, while the Black-Whites are looking to push closer to the top eight.

We say: Bodo/Glimt 1-1 LASK Linz

Bodo/Glimt may have found wins hard to come by in the Champions League, but they are unbeaten on home turf in the competition and could prove stubborn opposition once again.

LASK will be confident going forward, though their defensive frailty could cost them at least two points on Tuesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bodo/Glimt vs. LASK Linz, including team news and predicted lineups

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Manchester City will look to climb the Champions League table and restart their season by beating visitors Napoli at the Etihad on Tuesday.

The Citizens are seventh with nine points in the league phase and currently occupy one of eight automatic spots for the round of 16, whereas their Italian opponents are 27th with just three points after four gamedays.

We say: Manchester City 2-2 Napoli

Regardless of City's poor form, it is difficult to see Napoli travelling to the Etihad and defying their record against the Citizens to claim three points.

However, the hosts have been far too open defensively, and the club's frailties at the back could lead to yet another disappointing result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Manchester City vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

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RB Leipzig welcome Lens to the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening in matchday five of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Die Roten Bullen suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Manchester City on home soil, while Les Sang et Or were thumped by Cesc Fabregas’s Como side at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 Lens

With both teams sitting on just three points entering the final four league-phase fixtures, Tuesday’s clash could prove pivotal if either side is to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

While we expect a tightly contested encounter, we think RB Leipzig will just edge their visitors to claim victory this week and are backing Demichelis’s men to move into the knockout play-off places with a valuable three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

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Feyenoord will be desperate to end a six-match winless run when they welcome Porto to De Kuip for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase encounter.

Both sides have collected just three points from their opening four European fixtures, leaving the Portuguese visitors 26th in the 36-team table and their Dutch hosts languishing in 32nd.

We say: Feyenoord 2-3 Porto

Feyenoord's six-match winless run and continued defensive problems make it difficult to back the hosts, particularly against a Porto side who showed what they are capable of with their emphatic victory over Napoli.

The Portuguese visitors have also enjoyed the better of this fixture historically, and we expect them to take advantage of the host’s current struggles to secure their first away victory at De Kuip.

> Click here to read our full preview for Feyenoord vs. Porto, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Madrid will look to claim a 10th consecutive victory when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Bernabeu for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The visitors head into matchday five in 24th position in the Champions League league phase, while the record European champions are flying high in second spot with a perfect record, which is a key factor in them being clear favourites to take the spoils with the best £5 get £20 betting sites.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Even if Mourinho rotates his side, Real Madrid will still take to the pitch with plenty of firepower, and considering they are yet to falter at the Bernabeu this season, we think a comfortable home win is in store for Tuesday's Champions League clash.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, including team news and predicted lineups

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Slovan Bratislava will be looking to secure their first victory of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign when they host Real Betis at Tehelne Pole Stadion on Tuesday.

The Sky Blues sit bottom of the league phase table with no points from four matches, while Betis occupy 11th place with nine points.

We say: Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Real Betis

Slovan have looked like fish out of water in the Champions League this season, and it would take a herculean effort for them to get anything from this encounter, although we expect the hosts to put up a better fight.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have been flying in Europe this season and should be confident of securing their second away victory in the competition as they look to bounce back from their defeat against Dortmund.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

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Starting the second half of this season’s league phase, surprise package Como and struggling AEK Athens will meet in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Heading into their clash at Stadio Sinigaglia, the record-breaking debutants have emphatically won three of their first four European fixtures, while their Greek visitors are in danger of elimination after losing three consecutive games.

We say: Como 3-1 AEK Athens

In this free-scoring edition of the Champions League, goals are surely guaranteed at Stadio Sinigaglia. Only Lens have conceded more than AEK's 11 since matchday one, while Como average over three per game across all competitions.

The hosts will win again, keeping them in the mix for a top-eight finish and leaving their visitors facing another early exit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. AEK Athens, including team news and predicted lineups

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The Ethan Nwaneri derby takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening, when Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund square off in matchday five of the 2026-27 Champions League league phase.

The best football betting sites make the Gunners firm favourites to get the better of their German counterparts, even if their momentum stalled while BVB's continued over the weekend.

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Without eight-goal striker Guirassy leading the line, Dortmund had to wait until the 80th minute to score against bottom-of-the-table Gladbach and are now visiting a ground where Arsenal have let in just two goals all season long.

Therefore, despite the absence of FIFPRO Men's World 11 member Raya, Arteta's men have our backing to revert to type with a win and a clean sheet on home territory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups