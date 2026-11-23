Liverpool will travel to take on Belgian title-holders Club Brugge for a Champions League's league-phase clash at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, hoping to solidify their place in the top eight.

Andoni Iraola's side hammered old enemies Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday, and man-of-the-match Florian Wirtz will be keen to build on his display in midweek.

Alisson Becker should continue in goal, shielded by a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet, who could be given more rest in the coming weeks with Giovanni Leoni returning to parts of team training this month.

Jeremie Frimpong was brought on as a substitute against United at the weekend, and could start at right-back on Wednesday, while Kostas Tsimikas comes in for Milos Kerkez at left-back.

Youngster Trey Nyoni has become a key part of Iraola's squad in recent weeks, and he is likely to start alongside Alexis Mac Allister in the centre of the park.

With Wirtz operating in the number 10 role, Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola are the names in the frame out wide, with the latter hoping to find the back of the net after missing a number of chances against the Red Devils.

Alexander Isak has been in exceptional form this season, but he could be rotated in Brugge, leaving space for Lewis Koumas to lead the line on Wednesday.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas