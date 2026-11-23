Brentford scored their 300th Premier League goal in Monday's commanding 4-0 Premier League win over Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Keane Lewis-Potter netted a quickfire brace to put the Bees in control, before their position was strengthened further by James Tarkowski's 40th-minute red card for a challenge that was deemed dangerous after a VAR review.

In the second half, Vitaly Janelt produced a stunning long-range effort, and Fabio Carvalho netted his second league goal of the season to seal back-to-back home wins.

Not only did they claim an impressive victory, but the Bees also hit a notable goalscoring milestone in the process.

Keane Lewis-Potter's deflected effort gives Brentford the lead! ? https://t.co/aN8vIDlT8y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2026

Lewis-Potter scores milestone goal in Everton win

Lewis-Potter's deflected opener will go down in history as Brentford's 300th Premier League goal.

The milestone strike took place over five years after Sergio Canos scored Brentford's first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Yoane Wissa may have damaged his relationship with Brentford supporters with the manner of his exit to Newcastle United in the summer of 2025, but he played a key role in the Bees hitting the 300-goal mark, considering he is the club's leading Premier League goalscorer with 45 goals in 137 games.

Bryan Mbeumo is in second place on Brentford's all-time Premier League goalscorer list with 42 strikes in 136 matches.

Ivan Toney, meanwhile, scored 36 goals in 83 top-flight appearances for the Bees before he left for Al-Ahli in 2024.

Two current Brentford stars, Igor Thiago and Kevin Shade, will be looking to chase the tallies of the aforementioned trio, having scored 24 Premier League goals apiece in their time with the West London club.

"That is SPECIAL, from Vitaly Janelt!" ? https://t.co/qoSUTWlARb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2026

What next for Brentford?

After claiming their first home win over Everton in three years, Keith Andrews's side have moved up to sixth spot in the Premier League table, with four points separating them from fourth-placed Liverpool.

Brentford will now turn their focus to three high-profile games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.

They will travel to Old Trafford this Sunday with hopes of claiming their first-ever Premier League win over Man United, who are reeling from Sunday's heavy 4-0 loss to Liverpool.