Bournemouth striker Evanilson has told Globo Esporte that Manchester United are his favourite team among England’s big clubs, a message that comes as Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit 19th in the Premier League and could look to strengthen in January. The Brazilian’s comments were relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano.

United’s crisis under Pochettino

On his debut, the 54-year-old boss has already set two unwanted records in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. Pochettino is the first manager in Premier League history to see his team concede twice and receive a red card in the first half of his first match in charge of a club. United are just one point ahead of bottom club Crystal Palace. It is hard to know whether the answer will come through the January window, but the United hierarchy could think so.

Evanilson’s love for the Red Devils

Evanilson, 27, has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 15 games this season. He said: ‘Here in England, among the big clubs, Manchester United are the team I like most. Rayan said the same. When I was a kid, I used to watch United too. When Cristiano Ronaldo played there, I watched loads of his highlights. And, man, knowing that I am here playing against them... This is my third season playing against them. I scored last season and I scored this season at Old Trafford. It is a dream, and I say it to everyone in interviews: it was a dream to play in that stadium, and scoring goals is even more important. So it is a dream I am fulfilling, scoring a goal against United because of the greatness of the club.’

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Could Evanilson leave Bournemouth in January?

With a contract until June 2029, Evanilson is unlikely to leave Bournemouth in the middle of the season. The club, fifth in the table, probably have no intention of letting their number nine go, as he is their top scorer and assist provider in the Premier League. The chance of securing European football could encourage Bournemouth to ignore any offer from United.

For their part, there is no specific rumour suggesting United are interested in the forward, but the club’s poor sporting situation opens the door to a larger recruitment drive in January. With striker Benjamin Sesko injured, United are thinking about Pio Esposito, who is in great form for Inter Milan. And why not try Evanilson, who is already a fan of the Red Devils and could well be tempted by the prospect of moving despite everything?