Clashing for the ninth time in the Champions League, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund do battle at the Emirates Stadium in Tuesday's matchday five league-phase clash.

The Gunners lie third in the Champions League rankings with 10 points from their first four matches, whereas BVB occupy 12th spot but are just one point worse off.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: David Raya (shoulder), Martin Zubimendi (hamstring), Bukayo Saka (quad)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Out: Emre Can (ACL), Samuele Inacio (knee), Justin Lerma (muscle), Giannis Konstantelias (ACL), Mussa Kaba (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Karetsas, Beier; Silva