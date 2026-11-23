Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to strengthen their position in the UEFA Champions League playoff places when they welcome Fenerbahce to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The Ukrainian side sit 21st in the league-phase standings with four points from four matches, while the Yellow Canaries are 19th with five points and will be hoping to build on their victory over Liverpool in the previous round.

Match preview

Shakhtar Donetsk have struggled in the Champions League so far this season, winning just once in their opening four matches and entering Wednesday's encounter on the back of a three-game winless run across all competitions.

Arda Turan's side began their league-phase campaign with a 1-1 draw away to PSV Eindhoven, before producing an impressive performance to beat AEK Athens 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

However, their momentum was checked when they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Inter Milan, before losing by the same scoreline at home to Sporting Lisbon.

They have subsequently struggled to rediscover their winning form domestically, playing a goalless draw against Dynamo Kyiv before sharing the points in a 1-1 encounter with Livyi Bereh in their last league outing.

Shakhtar have scored just four goals in their opening four Champions League matches, with their three strikes against AEK accounting for the majority of their European scoring output, showing their difficulties in producing consistent attacking performances.

However, the Ukrainian champions, who will be playing at Stamford Bridge, away from their traditional home ground because of the ongoing conflict in their country, will hope to rediscover their touch on Wednesday, having historically enjoyed success against Turkish opposition, winning 10 and drawing one of their 11 previous encounters with clubs from Turkey, while they are also unbeaten in their two meetings with the Yellow Canaries.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, arrive in London with renewed belief after producing one of their most memorable European performances in recent years, defeating Liverpool 3-2 in the previous round of the Champions League.

Emre Belozoglu's side ended an 18-year wait for a victory in the main draw of the competition with that result, having previously struggled to make an impact in Europe's premier club tournament.

The victory over Liverpool represented a significant boost to their league-phase campaign, taking their points tally to five from four matches and leaving them within touching distance of the playoff positions.

Fenerbahce had previously drawn 1-1 with AS Roma, 2-2 against Slavia Prague and suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat against Aston Villa, before producing their memorable victory against Liverpool.

Their domestic form has also improved in recent weeks, recording a 5-0 away victory over Corum, before drawing 2-2 against Kocaelispor last time out, and they arrive here unbeaten in three straight games across all competitions (W2, D1).

However, the Yellow Canaries have struggled to produce convincing performances away from home in the Champions League, failing to win any of their last 12 matches in the competition on the road, drawing three and losing nine.

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Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League form:

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

Fenerbahce Champions League form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt, Sportimage

Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to be without Pedrinho, who is recovering from a muscle injury and is not expected to return until January, while Eguinaldo is also sidelined with a shoulder problem.

Kaua Elias remains a doubt after sustaining a foot injury, while Marlon Santos remains a doubt with a muscle issue.

Marlon Gomes is expected to feature in midfield, having made more tackles than any other player in the Champions League this season, while Alisson Santana and Oleg Ocheretko are likely to provide attacking support.

Fenerbahce will be without Nathan Ake, who is recovering from a muscle injury, while Jayden Oosterwolde is also expected to remain sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Marco Asensio is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Amara Diouf is also carrying a fitness concern, although Romelu Lukaku is expected to be available after recovering from his recent muscle problem.

Mason Greenwood is expected to feature in the attacking line after his impressive recent form, while N'Golo Kante and Matteo Guendouzi are likely to play important roles in midfield as the visitors look to control the tempo.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Henrique; Nazaryna; Santana, Ocheretko, Marlon Gomes, Mendoza; Traore

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oppong, Brown; Guendouzi, Yuksek; Greenwood, Kahveci, Akturkoglu; Lukaku

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Fenerbahce

Shakhtar have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, but their strong historical record against Turkish opposition cannot be overlooked.

We expect the visitors to have enough attacking quality to find the net, but the hosts should be capable of using their home advantage to secure a point in an entertaining draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.