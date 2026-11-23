Manchester United are reportedly in the mix to sign Al-Ahli centre-forward Ivan Toney when the January transfer window opens for business.

Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems have left the Red Devils dangerously short in the final third of the field, and the expectation is that the club will make a centre-forward signing when the winter market opens at the start of 2027.

Man United have been linked with a move for Toney of late, with the England international believed to be keen to return to the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, the 20-time English champions are being 'kept informed' of the developments surrounding the 30-year-old.

The report claims that a number of clubs are considering moves for Toney; a loan deal with an option to buy is believed to be a possibility in January.

© Imago

Man United 'weighing up' January move for Toney

Toney is allegedly still hopeful that he can be in contention for a spot in the England squad for Euro 2028 and believes that his best chance of that occurring would be to prove that he can still find the back of the net in the Premier League.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be monitoring the situation, with Toney not short of interest.

The striker scored 72 goals and registered 23 assists in 141 appearances for Brentford between 2020 and 2024 before making the move to Al-Ahli.

Toney has a record of 88 goals and 21 assists in 110 appearances for Al-Ahli, including 16 goals and four assists in 17 outings in all competitions this term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Should Man United move for Toney in January?

There is no question that Man United need to bring in a forward in January, especially with Joshua Zirkzee potentially moving on at the start of 2027.

Man United need a player who is proven in the Premier League and one who can have an immediate impact - Toney fits that brief.

The striker has scored 36 goals and registered 11 assists in 85 appearances in the Premier League, and he has the personality required to represent a club of Man United's ilk.

The Red Devils would also not have to break the bank to sign Toney, with a loan deal a very attractive proposition, and Mauricio Pochettino's side should not pass up the chance to do what could be a very successful piece of January business.