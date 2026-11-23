Manchester United have reportedly notified the FA of their intention to appeal Leny Yoro's red card.

The centre-back was sent off during Man Utd's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday after bringing down Alexander Isak as the striker raced through on goal.

The Red Devils were reduced to 10 men just eight minutes into the contest, a moment that significantly altered the complexion of the game as Liverpool enjoyed greater possession and created better opportunities.

While Man Utd could arguably have done more to frustrate the Reds, there is little doubt that Yoro's dismissal had a major bearing on the outcome.

Man Utd to appeal Leny Yoro's red card?

© Imago / Mark Cosgrove / News Images

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils intend to appeal Yoro's dismissal, with Mauricio Pochettino offering his interpretation of the incident after the game.

The main point of contention is whether the foul constituted a clear denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity, with questions surrounding whether Isak was actually in control of the ball.

Under the laws of the game, one of the considerations when determining whether a player should be sent off for Denying an Obvious Goal-Scoring Opportunity (DOGSO) is whether the attacking player had control of the ball.

Pochettino not only questioned that aspect of the decision but also highlighted the referee's failure to penalise Jeremy Jacquet for his challenge on Bryan Mbeumo at the opposite end just moments earlier.

It remains to be seen how the FA will assess the incidents, although former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has backed the on-field decisions in both cases.

Leny Yoro: Games he will miss for Man Utd

© Imago

Unless the decision is overturned following an appeal, Yoro is set to serve a one-match domestic suspension rather than a three-match ban, as his denial of a obvious goalscoring opportunity was a non-violent offence.

While the defender is available to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, he will miss Man United's next Premier League fixture at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Yoro will then be available to return to Premier League action on December 2 when Pochettino's side travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are now without a win in their last nine Premier League matches and have slipped to 19th in the table, with only Crystal Palace faring worse.