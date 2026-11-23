Liverpool are unlikely to give any consideration to a new contract for Alexis Mac Allister before February, Reds Champions League winner Didi Hamann has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Argentina international is in the last two years of his current contract with Liverpool, having not signed a single extension since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023.

Mac Allister revealed in September that Liverpool were not in a position to offer him a new contract, after the 27-year-old experienced a noticeable decline in individual performance levels in 2025-26.

However, after a positive World Cup with Argentina, Mac Allister has returned to form for Liverpool, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The midfielder has started nine of Liverpool's 11 Premier League games under Andoni Iraola and also performed well in Sunday's 4-0 win over Manchester United, creating two chances, completing 89% of his passes and winning four of his five ground duels.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Nevertheless, ex-Liverpool midfielder Hamann does not believe that talks over a new deal will begin for another three months, and any extension is only likely to be two years at best.

"They said to him there's no contract now, and he's in his late 20s," Hamann told Sports Mole when asked if Mac Allister had already played his way into a new contract.

"If he carries on performing, if he keeps on scoring goals, then come February, March, April, there might be a time where you say. 'maybe we keep him another two years.' But I don't think there's any rush at the moment."

Mac Allister - who turns 28 on December 24 - has come up with 24 goals and 21 assists in 167 matches for Liverpool since 2023, and he earns £180,000 a week under his current contract terms, according to Capology.

The Argentine's reported salary only makes him the 11th highest-paid player at Liverpool, below new signing Ronald Araujo (£210k) and almost half of what Virgil van Dijk earns (£350k).

Does Alexis Mac Allister deserve a new Liverpool contract?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Mac Allister's relationship with Ryan Gravenberch blossomed to the maximum in the 2024-25 season, culminating in both midfielders becoming Premier League champions for the first time.

However, Mac Allister's decline from a defensive and box-to-box standpoint was striking; compared to 2024-25, he made 45% fewer tackles and 26% fewer recoveries than in the 2025-26 campaign.

Gravenberch's own form did not help the South American's cause, though, and the latter has had a rejuvenated look about him since the World Cup, immediately earning Iraola's trust in the process.

Mac Allister's availability remains exceptional too, as he has only missed 11 matches for club and country since joining Liverpool and has been involved in every match so far this season.

With Wataru Endo almost certainly on the way out and James McConnell still on the fringes, Liverpool should speed up the process of tying down Mac Allister, lest they risk losing another midfield option in 2027.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland Live Casino.