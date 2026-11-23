Barcelona will be without the services of Lamine Yamal for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with Sabah.

Yamal has been ruled out of the contest due to a minor ankle injury, with Barcelona not taking any risks when it comes to the Spain international.

Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (muscle) are also unavailable for selection.

Pau Cubarsi did not play against Villarreal on Sunday due to an issue that he sustained while on international duty with Spain, but the centre-back was named on the bench and is likely to be brought back into the XI for this contest.

Fermin Lopez is facing a domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal, so it is likely that there will be a start for the Spain international here.

Anthony Gordon is also in line to return to the XI, with Karim Adeyemi potentially moving across to the right due to Yamal's absence.

Gerard Martin and Joao Cancelo are both expected to feature at the back, while Eric Garcia is likely to continue at right-back despite the return to fitness of Jules Kounde.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon