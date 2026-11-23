Still searching for that elusive home league victory, Burnley welcome Birmingham City to Turf Moor for a Championship battle on Wednesday night.

The Clarets shared the spoils in the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers on the weekend, whilst Blues were bested in a top-of-the-table clash by Stoke City in Staffordshire.

Match preview

Burnley's winless run in the Championship extended to seven matches (D3 L4) due to a 2-2 draw with rivals Blackburn on Sunday afternoon, after which defender Kyle Walker conceded that his side were in a relegation battle.

Goals either side of the half-time whistle from Largie Ramazani and Jaydon Banel were not enough to claim maximum points at the expense of Rovers, with the Clarets last winning a home league fixture in October 2025.

Winning just one of their opening 16 second-tier fixtures of the campaign, Burnley are currently occupying 22nd position in the Championship rankings, four points from the safety of managerless Watford in 21st place.

As alluded to earlier, the Clarets are the only side in the division who are yet to enjoy a victory in front of their home faithful, with Wednesday's hosts drawing six and losing two of their eight Turf Moor clashes.

The October arrival of Swiss manager Fabio Celestini to replace Nicky Hayen has failed to get Burnley on the winning track, with the 51-year-old enduring a four-game winless run (D3 L1) at the beginning of his Lancashire tenure.

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Following three straight consecutive Championship wins, Birmingham City spent the November international break at the very summit of the second-tier rankings, however, Saturday's defeat by Stoke knocked Chris Davies's side off their perch.

In the end, a second-half strike from former Ipswich Town marksman George Hirst was enough to beat Blues, who failed to take advantage of a numerical advantage after Luca Bombino's 63rd-minute dismissal.

Despite the weekend's loss at the bet365 Stadium, Birmingham have made an exceptional start to the 2026-27 campaign and sit in fourth place in the Championship standings, three points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

Davies's troops are much-improved on their travels compared to last term, however, the Second City club have lost two of their past three away contests, including a trip to Cardiff City (0-1) in October.

Given Burnley's success in the Championship over the past decade or so, it is no surprise that Birmingham are six games without a win in this matchup (W3 D3), last defeating the Clarets at Turf Moor in January 2013, when Marlon King netted a 90th-minute winner.

Burnley Championship form:

Birmingham City Championship form:

Team News

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Picking up a straight red card in the 5-4 defeat by Cardiff at the start of the month, Burnley's Connor Roberts remains unavailable this week.

The Clarets have a number of attacking options on the sidelines, including Armando Broja, Ashley Barnes and Dastan Satpaev.

Birmingham are sweating over the fitness of Jhon Solis, with the Colombia international missing the loss at Stoke on Saturday.

The former Girona man would be a major miss at Turf Moor, where Blues might field Paik Seung-Ho alongside Tomoki Iwata in the midfield once again.

Collecting his fifth yellow card of the season last time out, captain Christoph Klarer is suspended and should be replaced by Dael Fry at centre-back.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Alleyne, Julio, Sonne; Hatate, Cullen, Laurent; Ramazani, Edwards, Amdouni

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Fry, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik; Vicente, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

We say: Burnley 1-1 Birmingham City

Without a home league victory in over 13 months, Burnley are low on confidence despite a recent managerial alteration.

Birmingham are not the same beast without Solis but should be good enough for at least a point at Turf Moor.

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