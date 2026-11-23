Galatasaray welcome Aston Villa to Rams Park on Tuesday evening for a UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the competition following contrasting recent runs of form.

Okan Buruk's side have been enjoying an encouraging spell, while Unai Emery's men are seeking to rediscover their rhythm after a difficult run of results, including Saturday's goalless draw with Sunderland.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

GALATASARAY

Out: Victor Osimhen (knee), Rafael Leao (muscle), Roland Sallai (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ismail Jakobs (groin), Roland Sallai (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz; Gul

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), Matty Cash (concussion)

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Bogarde, Harwood-Bellis, Pau Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Joao Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson