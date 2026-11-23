Matchday 17 of the 2026-27 Championship season sees struggling Bristol City host high-flying Wrexham at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening.

The home side enter the clash on a run of three consecutive defeats, while Wrexham arrive unbeaten in their last three matches.

Match preview

Having guided Lincoln City to last season’s League One title with a remarkable 101 points, 12 clear of Cardiff City, Michael Skubala arrived at Bristol City full of confidence, but his start to life at Ashton Gate has been far from ideal.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough was an improvement on the 5-0 thrashing by Norwich City a fortnight earlier. Still, it was another disappointing result for the Robins, who have now won just one of their last eight league matches since returning from the September international break (D2, L5).

With his side currently 18th in the Championship table, Skubala’s quest for back-to-back promotions has become increasingly challenging. However, the 44-year-old oversaw a 28-game unbeaten run last season to secure Lincoln the title and now hopes to engineer a similar turnaround at Bristol City.

Unbeaten in 12 of the last 13 meetings between the sides, Bristol City have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture as Skubala aims to get the better of his opposite number for the first time in three managerial encounters, having lost the previous two by a combined score of 3-0.

After the Wrexham clash, Tuesday’s hosts face three promotion hopefuls - West Brom, Swansea City, and West Ham United - over the next four gameweeks. They will need to raise their level to avoid anxiously looking over their shoulder at the bottom three as the hectic festive period approaches.

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Wrexham narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season and were tipped as promotion contenders this term, but after securing just three wins from their opening 13 matches, those expectations were quickly dampened.

Off the back of consecutive defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United to close out October, Phil Parkinson’s men have started November with wins over Middlesbrough and, most recently, Lincoln - either side of a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Dragons’ tally of seven points from the last nine available is the joint third-best in the Championship, so they should travel to a ground where they have never previously won in confident mood.

With just six goals in their eight away league matches so far, Wrexham could do with greater attacking impetus as they seek back-to-back victories on the road for the first time since a four-match winning run at the start of January.

Having conceded 30% of their 20 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, Tuesday’s visitors must address their late-game struggles, particularly against opponents who have scored nearly half of their 16 goals in that period.

Bristol City Championship form:

Wrexham Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Twenty-four-year-old Noah Eile has not featured since September 18 and remains Bristol City’s only fitness concern ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Scott Twine, who has scored four of the hosts’ last seven goals, is expected to return to the starting lineup after being limited to a 30-minute cameo against Middlesbrough last time out.

Liberato Cacace (calf) and Sam Smith (knee) are confirmed absentees for Wrexham, with Cacace still awaiting his first appearance of the 2026-27 season.

Nathan Broadhead (thigh), Seb Revan (hamstring), and Josh Windass (ankle) are major doubts for the visitors, who are also monitoring the fitness of Callum O’Hare.

Kieffer Moore remains his side’s leading scorer with five goals, but has failed to find the net in his last five appearances.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Collins; Pring, Atkinson, Dickie, Tanner; Randell, Kinght; Twine, De Keersmaecker, Cardines; Tolaj

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Doyle, Worrall, Cleworth; Ekomie, Whiteman, Sheaf, Kabore; Thomason, O’Brien; Moore

We say: Bristol City 2-1 Wrexham

Wrexham are the more confident of the two teams, and while Bristol City have struggled to make home advantage count lately, losing four in a row at Ashton Gate, they cannot be counted out.

We anticipate an open, end-to-end contest, with the hosts narrowly emerging victorious to relieve some of the pressure on Skubala.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.