Stade Pierre-Mauroy will stage a gameweek five Champions League fixture between hosts Lille and six-time European winners Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The only previous two meetings between these teams came in the 2012-13 group stage when the German giants won both home and away by an aggregate score of 7-1 (1-0 away, 6-1 at home).

Match preview

Lille are one of only three teams out of 36 in this season’s Champions League who enter the halfway stage of the League Phase without a single win to their name, drawing one and losing three of their first four matches, while they are one of 12 teams to have conceded at least 10 goals.

Les Dogues were beaten by Real Betis (3-2), Arsenal (3-0) and Galatasaray (4-2) before playing out a goalless stalemate with Bodo/Glimt in Norway on matchday four, leaving them sitting second-bottom in the 36-team standings and three points behind the playoff positions.

Head coach Davide Ancelotti – the son of five-time UCL winner and ex-Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti – has seen his Lille side fare better in Ligue 1 this term, as they sit third in the table with 21 points after 11 matches (W6 D3 L2), five points adrift of leaders PSG.

However, Lille head into Wednesday’s contest on the back of a narrow 1-0 home defeat to fourth-placed Lyon last weekend. Les Dogues failed to score on the domestic front for the first time this season, with Ancelotti admitting that playing with a false nine ultimately led to a lack of presence in the penalty box.

Lille have been prolific on home soil in the Champions League, though, scoring in each of their last nine such matches, while they have also found the net in each of their last four UEFA encounters against German opposition.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Although Bayern Munich are one of only four teams yet to lose in this season’s Champions League, they currently sit down in 13th place in the League Phase standings after winning two and drawing two of their first four fixtures.

A thumping 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt on matchday one was followed by two action-packed draws with Viking FK (3-3) and Arsenal (2-2), conceding late goals in both games. However, the Bavarian giants returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away success over Atletico Madrid three weeks ago.

Supporters have certainly not been short of entertainment when watching Bayern, as they have now scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 Champions League games, while their last 10 matches in the competition have produced a whopping 50 goals.

After missing five games following a recent health scare, head coach Vincent Kompany made a welcome return to the touchline with his left arm in a sling for Bayern’s Bundesliga clash at home to Koln last Friday. However, his side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw, surrendering top spot to Borussia Dortmund who now sit two points clear.

Bayern will be keen to make a swift return to winning ways as they endeavour to climb back into the top-eight of the UCL League Phase, and they should be confident of success on Wednesday having won seven of their last 10 European away matches against French opposition.

Lille Champions League form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Bayern Munich Champions League form:

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Lille are still having to cope without Tiago Santos and Hamza Igamane who are recovering from long-term knee injuries, but Ethan Mbappe is available to return from a three-match UCL suspension and is set to rival Dilane Bakwa for a start on the right flank.

After returning to training and then featuring as a substitute against Lyon, Ayase Ueda may be in contention to start up front after recovering from a foot injury, while 39-year-old Olivier Giroud is also a natural centre-forward option at Ancelotti’s disposal.

Tanguy Nianzou, who made four UCL appearances for Bayern in the 2021-22 campaign, is likely to start at the heart of the defence alongside Alexsandro, while Nabil Bentaleb, Ngal'ayel Mukau and Benjamin Andre are all set to play in midfield.

As for Bayern, they suffered a major injury blow last Friday as 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament which required surgery. The striker is now expected to be sidelined for at least a few months.

Manuel Neuer (foot), Alphonso Davies (knee/muscle), Serge Gnabry (hamstring) and Ismael Saibari (ankle) are also in the treatment room, while Luis Diaz (hamstring) and Michael Olise (foot) are both doubtful, the latter of whom was seen on crutches and wearing a protective boot after the win over Koln.

In the absence of Kane, the likes of Diaz - if fit - Jamal Musiala, Noah Codjo-Evora, 17, and Bastian Assomo, 16, are potential candidates to lead the line for Bayern.

Lennart Karl is another attacking option at Kompany’s disposal. At the age of 18 years and 276 days, he has scored five UCL goals, the fourth-most by any player before turning 19. A goal on Wednesday would see him equal Raul in third place, behind Lamine Yamal (11) and Kylian Mbappe (10).

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Mukau; E. Mbappe, Giroud, Diaoune

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Boey, Musiala, Brown; Karl

We say: Lille 1-2 Bayern Munich

Lille can feel quietly optimistic about claiming a positive result on home soil against a weakened Bayern side dealing with a mounting injury crisis, particularly with the absence of talisman Kane representing a major blow to the visitors' frontline.

However, even if Kompany is forced to field a makeshift attack, the Bavarian giants still possess enough overall quality and have our backing to edge a closely-fought contest.

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