Mauricio Pochettino could be without as many as seven Manchester United players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Former Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (hamstring) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Luke Shaw (muscle), Marcus Rashford (hip) and Karl Darlow (knee) are all doubtful and will need assessing ahead of kickoff.

Matheus Cunha scored two late goals in Man United’s 3-2 comeback victory over Roma on matchday four, but he was then sent off for two bookable offences and will now serve a one-match suspension on Wednesday.

Leny Yoro, meanwhile, is available to return to the UCL squad after serving his own one-game ban following a red card against Atletico Madrid last month – he also received a straight red card in Man United’s heavy 4-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, but will instead serve a domestic ban for that dismissal.

Yoro could therefore continue as a centre-back against Sporting, with Pochettino to weigh up whether to stick with a back three/five system with wing-backs or revert to a four-man defence.

Matthijs de Ligt was handed his first PL start in 357 games by Pochettino after recovering from a long-term injury, but the Dutchman endured a difficult return to the Red Devils side and may be pulled out of the starting lineup in midweek.

Harry Maguire would be the most likely name to replace De Ligt and could start as one of three central defenders next to Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, with Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu operating as wing-backs.

Noussair Mazraoui is an alternative who could start as a right or left-sided full-back in a back four, or as a wing-back, with Dalot potentially operating on the opposite side, allowing Dorgu to push further forward and play in an attacking role.

Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans and captain Bruno Fernandes are expected to continue in their central midfield roles, the latter is set to face his former club for the first time since leaving to join Man United in January 2020.

Bryan Mbeumo could retain his starting spot as a centre-forward, but Pochettino may be tempted to hand Joshua Zirkzee a rare start up front, with Mbeumo moving over to the right side of attack. However, Amad Diallo could instead play on the right which would likely keep Mbeumo through the middle.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Zirkzee