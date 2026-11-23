Jeremy Doku was the latest Manchester City player to be questioned on his thoughts regarding the club’s Premier League financial charges case during a press conference on Monday.

An independent commission has found Man City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the investigation.

In a verdict delivered at the end of September, the Citizens are accused of using "sham" contracts with a number of commercial partners to disguise secret funding of more than £830m and artificially inflate revenues between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Man City have repeatedly expressed their innocence and lodged an appeal last month, stating that “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.”

Should Man City’s guilty verdict be upheld, the club would be in danger of a plethora of possible sanctions, including heavy fines, transfer bans, stripping titles, points deductions leading to relegation and expulsion from the Premier League.

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Doku declines to comment on “juicy” Man City charges topic

On the pitch, Man City have recently suffered a dip in form, failing to win any of their last four Premier League games (D1 L3), but manager Enzo Maresca played down suggestions that the 115 charges case is distracting his players - something Didi Hamann disagrees with.

Since September’s verdict, the likes of captain Ruben Dias and star striker Erling Haaland have faced questions on the ongoing legal case, and Doku is now the latest City star to be asked for his views on the matter.

However, Doku politely declined to comment on the club’s situation and was keen to discuss on-field matters only when speaking to the media ahead of City’s Champions League clash with Napoli on Tuesday.

“I know this is all juicy for you guys, but we have a big week; Napoli tomorrow, and then Arsenal," the Belgium international told reporters on Monday.

"So I think there's enough to speak about there instead of speaking about the charges. I'm not the person to speak about the charges, so with all respect I don't really want to be on that topic. We can speak about football, that's no problem."

In August, just a month before the guilty verdict was published, Doku extended his contract with Man City until the summer of 2031, and the winger has no regrets over his decision.

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Doku: ‘It was an easy choice to sign new Man City contract’

"I signed because I was happy to sign. I didn't think about anything else,” Doku clearly stated after being asked whether the charges came into his conversations over a new contract.

"I don't think it was a difficult thing for me. When you look at this club, how big of a club it is, the trophies they won and everything, it was an easy choice for me.

"I was happy here, I am happy here, I have a wife here, a son, it was an easy choice for me. So I didn't think a lot, obviously everything needed to be right for me to sign, but as soon as everything was right on both sides, it was an easy choice for me."

Assessing Man City’s season so far from an individual and collective perspective, Doku added: "I think I can do better. I started off with an injury this season, then came back well.

“And then the team, we did well with the first seven [Premier League] games where we won, and afterwards it was a bit more tough. As everyone knows, at the moment it's a bit more difficult, but I'm sure we'll bounce back, me as well."

Doku is a strong contender to start for Man City in their Champions League clash against Napoli, with the Citizens seeking to move one step closer to automatic last-16 qualification having already won three of their first four League Phase matches.

Maresca, meanwhile, has provided a positive update on the fitness of right-back Matheus Nunes, who missed the 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham last weekend.