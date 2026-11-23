Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund but appears to have avoided a serious injury, Mikel Arteta has announced.

The Spain international collided with Newcastle United striker Will Osula in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw and had to be replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raya was in visible pain as an Arsenal physio supported his arm and shoulder, and Arteta admitted at full time that his number one having to come off was "not good news".

The Arsenal boss also revealed that Raya would undergo an MRI scan on Sunday to assess the seriousness of the issue, and on the same day, he was photographed with his arm in a sling in London.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta gives reassuring David Raya injury update

@TouchlineX Raya yesterday in Oxford Circus... https://t.co/6NVmuNDLzZ — acceler8future (@acceler8future) November 23, 2026

However, speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference, Arteta delivered a reassuring update on Raya, who has seemingly avoided a fracture or dislocation and will not need to go under the knife.

"He’s not fit for tomorrow, but it doesn’t look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow, but it’s quite encouraging. It seems to be better than expected," Arteta told the media.

"We expected something much worse because he could almost not handle the amount of pain he had. The first test we have done shows something that is much more encouraging. There is no need for surgery. Tomorrow we will have more tests and we will know [more]."

Arteta did not directly rule Raya out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City either, potentially handing Arsenal a monumental boost ahead of the visit of Enzo Maresca's side.

The 31-year-old has already kept 10 clean sheets in 16 appearances for the Gunners this season, and he is also believed to have agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal; his current deal expires in 2028.

Raya has only missed one Arsenal game through injury since originally joining on loan from Brentford in January 2023 - the 5-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Bolton Wanderers in September 2024.

Kepa vs. Meslier: Who should start for Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

With Raya sidelined, Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to make just his second Champions League start for Arsenal on Tuesday, after appearing in January's 3-2 victory over Kairat Almaty.

However, Arteta could throw a curveball and select Illan Meslier, whose first and only appearance for the Gunners so far came in their horrendous EFL Cup exit to Fleetwood Town.

The Frenchman has also never played in the Champions League in his career, while Kepa has appeared in the competition 22 times and was Chelsea's starting goalkeeper during their run to the 2022-23 quarter-finals.

As the latter has also held his position as Arteta's number two despite Meslier's arrival, there should be no doubt over Arsenal's starting goalkeeper against Borussia Dortmund.