Unai Emery has played down the significance of Aston Villa's unusual preparations for Tuesday's Champions League fixture at Galatasaray.

Having put together a five-game winless streak, Emery is coming under more scrutiny than he usually receives at Villa Park.

Victory at Rams Park would effectively guarantee Villa a place in the top 24 of the League Phase table and a spot in the knockout stages.

However, Villa have been required to change from the standard routine for a Champions League away game due to the condition of Galatasaray's pitch.

Although the match is not at risk of being postponed, UEFA has informed Villa that they cannot train at RAMS Park before the game, and the Premier League club opted against taking up the option of training at a different Turkish location.

Instead, Villa conducted their final training session at their own training facilities, while Emery held his pre-match press conference in Birmingham rather than Istanbul.

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Emery content with Aston Villa plans for Galatasaray match

The Spaniard insisted that the amended schedule cannot be used as "an excuse" if Villa do not earn a result versus the Super Lig champions.

He told reporters: "It's not changing our usual way. We prefer to train here at Bodymoor and then travel to the country.

"We are doing some exceptions when we are playing a long way with a time change, we are training in the country - we did it last year at Fenerbahce.

"Of course if we could train at the stadium maybe we would decide to, but it's not changing our routine.

"It's not an excuse because it's for both teams. We are ready and we are focused and analysing the opponent."

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A big week for Aston Villa boss Emery

Not only do Villa face Galatasaray this week, they make the trip to play Ipswich Town on Saturday evening in a key Premier League match.

Villa remain with just three wins from 11 matches in England's top flight, and failure to prevail against either Galatasaray or Ipswich would leave Emery going seven matches without a win when he is due to sign a new contract.

While Emery has total backing from the club's hierarchy and supporters, it is clear he needs to end their current run of form as soon as possible.