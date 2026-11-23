Fresh from another humbling Premier League setback, Manchester United will attempt to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Three points and seven places separate these two teams in the 36-team League Phase standings, with Sporting occupying 10th place as the Red Devils sit down in 17th spot at the halfway stage.

Match preview

Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare start to his reign as Man United head coach, as his new team suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat with 10 men against rivals Liverpool on Sunday, leaving them sitting 19th in the Premier League table after 11 games.

Within the opening 13 minutes, the Red Devils were two goals down and a man down at Anfield following Leny Yoro’s “unfair” red card. Liverpool rubbed salt into their wounds with two more strikes in the second half to ensure that Pochettino’s new side remain on just eight points – their lowest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1972-73.

While Pochettino has acknowledged the “reality” that his team are in a relegation battle, he hopes that his players can now translate their anger from another “painful” setback into energy to help improve their fortunes as quickly as possible.

Sorting out an alarmingly porous backline will be one of the Argentine’s top priorities, as Man United have now conceded a whopping 34 goals in 16 games across all competitions this season, more than any other team in Europe’s top-five leagues.

A quick fix in Portugal is far from guaranteed, though, as the Red Devils have won only one of their last 11 Champions League away matches (D3 L7) – 2-0 at Villarreal in 2021-22 – and have already lost two of their first four League Phase games this term (W2), including a heavy 4-1 away loss to Como.

However, Man United did secure a 3-2 comeback victory over Roma on matchday four and have also prevailed in three of their previous four encounters with Sporting Lisbon (L1), including two group-stage wins in their triumphant 2007-08 UCL campaign (1-0 away, 2-1 at home) – Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winning goal in both matches.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

After reaching the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League – losing out to Arsenal – Sporting Lisbon have made a positive start to their League Phase campaign this term, accumulating nine points from a possible 12 available (W3 L1).

Back-to-back wins over Galatasaray (3-1) and Lens (2-0) were followed by a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to LASK Linz on matchday three, but Sporting responded by claiming a slender 1-0 success over Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

Sitting level on points with Como in fourth place in the 36-team table, Sporting are now gearing up for their first Champions League fixture under new head coach Paulo Fonseca, who has won his opening two games in charge of the club since replacing Rui Borges at the beginning of the month.

A much-changed Sporting outfit cruised to a 4-0 victory against fourth-tier side Uniao da Serra in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday. Prior to the international break, the Lions edged to a narrow 1-0 win over Moreirense in the Primeira Liga, ensuring that they did not slip further behind leaders Porto, who sit nine points above them.

Sporting will lock horns with Porto on Sunday, but they must first shift their attention back to the Champions League and will fancy their chances of scoring against a leaky Man United backline, as they have found the net in each of their last 22 UCL group stage/League Phase fixtures – a record for a Portuguese club.

Sporting Lisbon Champions League form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Manchester United Champions League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Sporting Lisbon duo Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos are both closing in on a return from muscle injuries, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will be included in the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Fonseca is expected to revert to a strong starting lineup including the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Fresneda, Issa Doumbia, Rodrigo Zalazar and Geny Catamo, while 19-year-old Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry is another pushing for a place in the first XI.

After being rested over the weekend, Colombian striker Luis Suarez is expected to be recalled. He has scored a team-high 13 goals in 15 games so far this season, at least 10 more than any of his teammates, with four goals netted in as many UCL appearances.

As for Man United, ex-Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte (knee), Carlos Baleba (hamstring) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) all remain out injured, while there is uncertainty over the availability of Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (muscle) and backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow (knee).

After scoring the match-winning goals against Roma last time out, Matheus Cunha was then sent off for two bookable offenses and is now serving a one-match ban.

Matthijs de Ligt endured a difficult afternoon at Anfield on his first PL start in 357 days. Pochettino could therefore swap him for Harry Maguire and potentially stick with a three-man defence including Yoro and Lisandro Martinez, with Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu operating as wing-backs.

In the absence of Cunha, Pochettino could recall Amad Diallo or hand a rare start to striker Joshua Zirkzee, which would allow Bryan Mbeumo to move over to the right side of attack.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to continue in midfield and face his former club Sporting for the first time since leaving to join Man United in January 2020. The Portuguese scored 64 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting, while he has contributed to a total of 21 goals (nine goals, 12 assists) in 29 UCL career appearances.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva, Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Goncalves; Suarez

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Tielemans, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Zirkzee

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Manchester United

Having found the net in all 10 of their home fixtures this term, with 12 of their last 14 home outings also producing over 2.5 goals - a trend sure to catch the eye across the best Trustly betting sites UK - Sporting should relish the prospect of facing a struggling Man United outfit with the worst defence across Europe's major leagues.

While the Red Devils are in desperate need of a morale-boosting result and performance, Fonseca’s side possess more than enough attacking firepower to pile further misery on the visitors and claim all three points in Lisbon.

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