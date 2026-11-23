Rangers play host to Aberdeen on Tuesday night looking to move to within one point of leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen make the trip to Ibrox knowing that they could move into the top six with a surprise win over the Glasgow giants.

Match preview

Although missing out on European football came as a major blow to Rangers at the time, it has enabled Derek McInnes's side to build up a head of steam on the domestic front.

Rangers have put together a 13-match unbeaten streak since that exit to Jablonec in the Conference League playoff round, recording 11 wins and two draws.

While being held to a 2-2 draw at Hearts before the November international break frustrated McInnes, Rangers have responded with a victory over Aberdeen in the League Cup and successive top-flight triumphs.

A 2-0 success at St Mirren was followed by an hard-earned 2-1 win at Motherwell on Saturday, Rangers sealing the three points through an 88th-minute own goal.

Eight of Rangers' 13 league matches have been played away from Ibrox, giving them a chance to make the most of competing on home territory, with seven goals being scored in their last two such games in the Scottish Premiership.

© Iconsport / PA images / Icon Sport

Over the international break, Liechtenstein legend Mario Frick was named as the new Aberdeen head coach.

The surprise development was followed by Frick delivering a 4-2 victory at Kilmarnock in his first game in charge.

A much-needed win has led to the Dons moving into eighth spot, albeit still just three points above the relegation zone.

With Aberdeen having lost five of the six matches preceding his arrival, Frick will not be getting carried away with three points versus bottom-of-the-table opposition.

Nevertheless, Aberdeen have now accumulated seven points from their most recent four away games in the Scottish Premiership, something which cannot be ignored by their hosts.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

If McInnes makes any changes to his Rangers XI, Findlay Curtis and Kevin Kelsy are favourites to be introduced in the final third.

While Cameron Devlin is making progress in his recovery from injury, this game is expected to come too soon for the midfielder. The same applies to Lawrence Shankland, who has recently returned to light training after a significant hamstring injury.

Ryan Naderi has contributed either a goal or assist in eight of his last nine Scottish Premiership appearances.

Afeez Aremu, Findlay Marshall and Ayoub Mouloua are all options to return for Aberdeen after they made an impact from the substitutes' bench at Kilmarnock.

Connor Ronan remains an injury doubt after missing that fixture, while this match comes too soon for defender Mats Knoester. Chris Cadden is pushing for a return to the squad after a hamstring issue.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Makhanya, Fernandez, Rommens; Neil, Raskin; Bouanani, Naderi, Findlay; Kelsy

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Devlin, Milne, Molloy, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Aremu, Briedl; Marshall; Mouloua, Nisbet

We say: Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen

With Aberdeen having made a positive start to life under Frick, they will back themselves to earn a result at Ibrox. However, given the chance to move within a point of Celtic, we feel that Rangers will do just enough to secure three points in a competitive fixture.

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