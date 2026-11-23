Separated by one point midway through the league phase, Inter Milan and Stuttgart will meet for a Champions League clash at San Siro on Wednesday evening.

After contrasting results last time out, Inter trail behind their German visitors, with both sides vying for entry to the knockout round playoffs.

Match preview

Having exited at the first knockout stage last season - losing both playoff legs to Bodo/Glimt - Inter started this term's Champions League campaign slowly, taking nothing from their first two fixtures.

The Scudetto holders subsequently bounced back, though, posting consecutive wins without conceding a goal, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord.

Shortly before the international break, Inter travelled to De Kuip and left with maximum points, thanks to goals from Yann Bisseck, Francesco Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski.

Such a start sums up their mixed fortunes since being humbled by Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 final: Cristian Chivu's Champions League record as head coach reads seven wins and seven defeats.

Compared to life under his predecessor Simone Inzaghi, the Nerazzurri have been much less solid at the back, and they shipped yet more goals in a spectacular Serie A contest on Sunday night.

Despite Esposito's hat-trick, Inter ultimately had to settle for a 4-4 draw against local rivals Atalanta, and that left them three points behind surprise league leaders Lazio.

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In stark contrast to their Italian counterparts, Stuttgart kicked off the league phase with back-to-back victories, scoring three goals against both Slovan Bratislava and Viking.

Then, they held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 home draw, before visiting Istanbul to face Turkish champions Galatasaray on matchday four.

Already trailing by two goals inside 15 minutes, the German club never really recovered, suffering their first loss and slipping down to 14th place in the Champions League standings.

Despite holding on to highly-rated coach Sebastian Hoeness, Die Roten have struggled in the Bundesliga this season, losing half of their first 10 games.

While Inter were sharing eight goals in Bergamo, Stuttgart played out a 0-0 draw with Schalke last weekend, leaving them eighth in the table and eight points behind the top four.

Still, the Swabian side have recently improved a once porous defence, posting three clean sheets from four domestic matches before heading to Milan.

Inter Milan Champions League form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Stuttgart Champions League form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Team News

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Although Inter threw away two points against Atalanta, they were able to welcome back their inspirational captain, as Lautaro Martinez made his return from injury with a late cameo.

Having conceded a stoppage-time penalty against his former club, Alessandro Bastoni will hope to fare better on Wednesday, when he returns from a Champions League suspension.

Benjamin Pavard made 88 appearances for Stuttgart between 2016 and 2019, and the Frenchman may join Bastoni in a three-man defence.

The hosts will be missing key midfielder and set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu due to a thigh injury, while Ange Bonny is also ruled out.

Martinez must vie with Marcus Thuram and Manchester United target Esposito to feature up front, but there is no doubt about Stuttgart's star striker.

Ermedin Demirovic has already netted a club-record four goals in this season's Champions League campaign, added to five in the Bundesliga.

By contrast, Deniz Undav has yet to score in the German top flight, but he is still set to support Demirovic at San Siro.

Though Hoeness has most of his squad available, Luca Jaquez (rib), Leo Sauer (muscular) and Angelo Stiller (groin) are currently injured.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Esposito, L. Martinez

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Promel, Fuhrich; Undav, El Khannouss; Demirovic

We say: Inter Milan 3-2 Stuttgart

It's either hit or miss for Inter, who have drawn none of their last 16 Champions League matches, and the Serie A champions will extend that trend with a home win.

Half of their goals in the league phase have arrived inside the final 15 minutes, so Stuttgart may be caught out in the closing stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.