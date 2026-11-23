Both looking to build on draws at the weekend, Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Toughsheet Community Stadium for a Championship match on Wednesday night.

The visiting Baggies come into this clash in the midst of an impressive unbeaten run, making them the clear favourites to claim three points with many of the best in-play betting apps UK.

Match preview

Back on the Championship stage for the first time since 2019, newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers picked up a morale-boosting point at the Toughsheet against Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The pair of goalscoring actions arrived in the first 12 minutes of the battle as Sam Dalby's seventh of the term cancelled out Josh Murphy's Pompey opener, with the Wanderers having enough opportunities to push on and secure maximum points.

After winning just one of their past six second-tier matches (D2 L3), Steven Schumacher's troops have dropped down to 17th position in the Championship table, seven points above Burnley in the highest of the relegation spots.

Saturday afternoon's point with Portsmouth ended a three-game losing run at the Toughsheet for Bolton, who last claimed victory in front of their home supporters on September 12 against Cardiff City (1-0).

The contributions of wingers Gazika Larrazabal and Samuel Illing-Junior were impressive last time out, with the former enjoying life in England following a recent call-up to represent the Basque Country in an unofficial friendly.

© Imago / Action Plus

West Brom missed the chance to move level on points with Black Country rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after being forced to share the spoils at managerless Swansea City on the weekend.

Rocked by the recent departure of head coach Vitor Matos to Strasbourg, the Swans were given a lifeline when Isaac Price missed a panenka penalty with the Baggies 2-1 up, allowing the hosts to fight back and claim a 2-2 draw.

Nevertheless, James Morrison's side have experienced a positive start to the second-tier campaign and sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings, just three points behind pacesetters Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

On the contrary to last season, the Albion have been excellent travellers in 2026-27 to date, stringing together a recent four-game unbeaten period (W2 D2) on the road - a run which includes wins at Wrexham (2-1) and West Ham United (3-1).

Given the positivity around the Baggies' camp at the moment, Morrison's men will be confident of extending their unbeaten league streak to eight matches on Wednesday as they visit the Toughsheet in a competitive sense for the first time since a 2-0 Championship win n January 2019.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Starting on his natural right wing last time out, Bolton attacker Larrazabal picked up a slight knock, meaning that he is a doubt for Wednesday night.

On the other flank, Illing-Junior is set to face off against his former loan club, with Ruben Rodrigues and leading marksman Dalby completing the forward line.

Coming off the bench in Swansea on the weekend, West Brom's Aune Heggebo is pushing for a start at the expense of Norway international Felix Horn Myhre.

Kareem Tunde and Price both picked up minor knocks in South Wales, meaning there could be further attacking alterations from the Baggies.

Mikey Johnston is nearing a return from the treatment room, although right-back Noah Galves (knee) is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Stephenson, Brunt, Famewo, Conway; Simons, Sheehan, Larrazabal, Rodrigues, Illing-Junior; Dalby

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Campbell, Styles; Whitwell, Molumby, Nzingoula, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

After passing up a good opportunity to claim three points on the weekend, Bolton now face one of the promotion contenders on home soil.

West Brom have themselves to blame for their failure to win at Swansea, however, the Baggies should be able to make amends on Wednesday night.

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