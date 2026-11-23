Double Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue their stroll through this season's league phase, when they welcome Roma to Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening.

The competition's top scorers, peerless PSG have claimed maximum points, while their Italian visitors have spectacularly thrown several away.

Match preview

Having kicked off their second title defence with an emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, PSG then posted consecutive 4-2 victories against Manchester City and Barcelona.

Usually sluggish starters in the league phase, Luis Enrique's men then stepped up another gear by smashing six past Villarreal without reply, ruthlessly maintaining their perfect record.

Already out of sight within 16 minutes and two seconds, PSG set a new fastest time to score four goals in a Champions League match, before slightly easing off the gas.

Furthermore, a tally of 20 goals is the most by any club from their first four group or league phase fixtures, and Barca's overall best of 28 is now under serious threat.

Also unbeaten in 14 games at Europe's elite level, Les Parisiens can surpass Lyon's French record by at least avoiding defeat in midweek.

Despite losing Desire Doue to a serious injury, PSG still beat Nice 3-2 on Saturday night, recording their 12th consecutive win across all competitions.

Now leading city rivals Paris FC by three points at the top of the Ligue 1 table, they are well set to sweep all before them again.

© Imago / Sportimage

Ahead of their first competitive meeting with PSG - a prospect to be feared and savoured in equal measure - Roma warmed up with a 5-1 win over Parma at the weekend.

Staying within two points of surprise Serie A leaders Lazio - their loathed city rivals - the Giallorossi inched ahead of Scudetto holders Inter Milan, largely thanks to a four-goal haul for Donyell Malen.

After another stellar display at Stadio Tardini, Malen has racked up 26 league goals in 2026, while Roma have already fired home 36 this season.

That is more than any other team at this stage of an Italian top-flight campaign since 1950, and Gian Piero Gasperini's side also remain unbeaten.

However, in the Champions League they have effectively let eight points slip, following a late collapse at home to Real Madrid and their big blow-up at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Roma somehow squandered a two-goal lead to lose against Manchester United on matchday four, leaving them 20th in the Champions League standings and at risk of early elimination.

Now bound for France to face the toughest test of all, the Giallorossi have won just one of their last 11 away games in UEFA's top competition, while conceding in all of the last 33.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Roma Champions League form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

Further diminishing PSG's talented front line, Doue must join Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the long road to recovery from an ACL injury.

More positively for Luis Enrique - a former Roma coach - Ousmane Dembele recently made his comeback from a layoff.

Fabian Ruiz has posted goal involvements in all of his last four Champions League appearances, scoring in the last two, and he should start in central midfield.

Club captain Marquinhos moved to Paris from Roma in 2013, while reserve left-back Lucas Digne spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with the Giallorossi.

Roma welcomed back Paulo Dybala and first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar during the international break, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is still unavailable.

Devyne Rensch (adductor) and Leonardo Balerdi (ankle) are both struggling to recover in time for Wednesday's game.

Brazilian wing-back Wesley notched a hat-trick of assists in Parma, despite only appearing as a second-half substitute, so he will expect to play at Parc des Princes.

A sure starter up front, Malen now tops the Capocannoniere rankings with 12 Serie A goals, having recently scored in the Nations League and found the net in three consecutive Champions League matches.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembele, Mayulu

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Roma

PSG's latest injury setback will surely have an impact, but the goals and points should keep flowing on Wednesday.

While Gasperini's Roma are often a delight to behold, their defence can be caught out at the very top level, so they will leave Paris empty-handed.

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