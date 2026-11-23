Two teams that have struggled during the league stage of the 2026-27 Champions League will lock horns on Wednesday, as Slavia Prague welcome Villarreal.

The two sides previously went to battle in the 2017-18 Europa League group stage, with the corresponding clash in that campaign finishing 2-0 to Villarreal.

Match preview

Slavia Prague boast a record of zero wins, one draw and three defeats from their four matches in the league stage of this season's Champions League, with one point leaving them down in 34th spot in the table.

The Red and Whites opened their Champions League league stage campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Lens, before going down 2-0 to Sabah, but they managed to pick up their first point on October 20, drawing 2-2 with Fenerbahce.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side can also take plenty of positives from their performance against Arsenal in the competition last time out, going down 2-1 to the Gunners.

Slavia Prague will enter this match off the back of successive league wins over Artis Brno and Sigma Olomouc, with the results leaving them top of their domestic table, boasting 37 points from their first 15 games of the campaign.

The Red and Whites have only been victorious in one of their previous 13 matches against Spanish opposition, losing six times in the process, and they have never actually managed to beat a Spanish club in the Champions League proper.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Villarreal, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their nine previous matches against Czech clubs, recording six wins in the process; the Yellow Submarine have also been victorious in three of their five games in Czechia, including the last two.

The La Liga club finished 35th in last season's league stage, so there is huge room for improvement this term, but it has been another difficult European campaign to date.

Inigo Perez's side opened their league stage campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, before recording a 3-1 win over Napoli, but they have lost their last two in the competition against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Villarreal have three points from their four matches in this season's league stage, which has left them down in 28th spot in the table.

The Yellow Submarine will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona, with the result leaving them 10th in the La Liga table.

Slavia Prague Champions League form:

Slavia Prague form (all competitions):

Villarreal Champions League form:

Villarreal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Slavia Prague will be without the services of Stepan Chaloupek (hamstring), David Moses (muscular), Adonija Ouanda (muscular), Elias Pitak (ankle) and Danijel Sturm (muscular) due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Lukas Provod (tendon) needs to be assessed before a final decision is made on his involvement in the Champions League fixture.

Wiktor Nowak and Mojmir Chytil have netted seven times each for Slavia Prague this season, and the pair are both expected to be in the starting side.

As for Villarreal, Ilias Akhomach (muscular), Alassane Diatta (hamstring), Juan Foyth (muscular) and Gerard Moreno (muscular) are absent due to injury problems.

Georges Mikautadze has scored five goals and registered two assists in 18 appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season, and the 26-year-old will feature in the final third.

There is also expected to be a spot in the starting side for Tani Oluwaseyi, who has four goals and one assist in 13 appearances during the current campaign.

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup:

Markovic; Holes, Zima, N’Guessan; Vlcek, Sadilek, Nowak, Jurasek; Ayaosi, Suleiman; Chytil

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Mourino, L Costa, Veiga, Romero; Saliba, Gueye; Buchanan, Moleiro, Oluwaseyi; Mikautadze

We say: Slavia Prague 1-1 Villarreal

Both teams have struggled in Europe this season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them in this contest, ultimately backing a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.