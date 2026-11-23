Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has insisted that struggling Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior will "return to his full potential".

The 26-year-old signed a new mega-money deal with Real Madrid over the summer after rejecting the chance to make the move to Arsenal.

However, it has been a tough campaign for the attacker, who has only come up with one goal and three assists in 13 appearances for the club.

Vinicius was left out of the starting XI against Celta Vigo in the league on Saturday, instead featuring as a second-half substitute in his side's 2-1 success.

Mourinho has confirmed that the forward will be involved in Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, and the Portuguese remains convinced that the South American will soon return to his highest level for Los Blancos.

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Vinicius has struggled for Real Madrid this season

“He’ll return to his full potential. He’s young, and sometimes when players approach or pass the age of 30, they struggle to maintain their ideal physical condition and some lose a bit of their motivation," Mourinho told reporters during Monday's press conference.

"Vini Jr. is young, and people can forget that he arrived very young and reached an extremely high level far too soon. He’s won everything, but when people were out to get him, he always said he’s a really good lad and very empathetic towards everyone.

"That’s a fundamental foundation. He had a very positive impact the other day and I remember that against Villarreal he turned the game around, but he was out for four matches due to his sending-off and that disrupted his development and his confidence. At the weekend he came on well and helped turn the match around.

“He’s playing tomorrow and we’re all hoping to see him at his best. I saw him last season, but on the other side, with Benfica dominating and the Bernabeu silent. A goal from Vini Jr. and the tie was over.

"That’s the Vini Jr. we want, but as far as I’m concerned there’s no pressure – he just needs to keep working hard as he’s been doing and help the team in attack and with defensive organisation. If he gives his all alongside me, he doesn’t need to be the man of the match.”

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Vinicius will feature in Real Madrid's clash with PSV

Vinicius has been named in the squad for Real Madrid's European clash with PSV on Tuesday, but Endrick, Rodrygo, Raul Asencio and Ferland Mendy are out due to injuries.

Denzel Dumfries missed training on Monday and was regarded as a doubt, but the Netherlands international has been named in the squad.

Real Madrid squad vs. PSV

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Militao, Huijsen, Trent, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bernardo, Thiago; Vinicius, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim, Diomande