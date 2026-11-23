Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move for Villarreal defender Alex Freeman when the January transfer window opens for business.

The Red Devils have conceded 34 times across all competitions this season, which is the worst defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

Man United are expected to be busy during the winter market, with at least one defender likely to arrive, while the club are also said to be planning to sign a striker.

Centre-back has been a major problem for the 20-time English champions this season, but right-back is also an issue, with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui having tough campaigns.

According to Football Insider, Man United are planning to bring a new right-back to Old Trafford in January in the shape of Villarreal's Freeman.

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Man United 'planning' January move for Freeman

The report claims that Man United scouts have been impressed by Freeman's level since he made the move to European football with Villarreal.

Freeman is well-known to new Red Devils head coach Mauricio Pochettino following their time together with the USA; the 22-year-old has 28 caps for his national team, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

"There will be players in that US national team that Pochettino will be a big fan of," journalist Pete O'Rourke said on the Transfer Insider podcast.

"If he feels any player from that squad that can come in and improve the Manchester United side, then that is something he'd be foolish not to look at as well.

"There's been talk of Alex Freeman the full-back from Villarreal as being a potential target, after he has been outstanding playing in Spain.

"Obviously defence is going to be a top priority for United over the next couple of transfer windows to try and reshape the squad, and Pochettino could be key to that deal."

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USA international Freeman has impressed since arriving at Villarreal

Freeman started his professional career with Orlando City, making 42 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and registering seven assists, ahead of a move to Villarreal in January 2026.

The defender has one goal in 26 appearances for Villarreal, including four outings in the Champions League, while he has netted once in 17 appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Freeman has a contract with Villarreal until the summer of 2032.