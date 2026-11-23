Atletico Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Champions League when they continue their league stage campaign against Viking FK on Wednesday night.

This match will represent the first-ever contest between Atletico and Viking, although the Spanish team have won six of their seven previous meetings against Norwegian clubs.

Match preview

Atletico boast a record of one win, one draw and two defeats from their four matches in this season's Champions League league stage, with the result leaving them 23rd in the overall table on four points.

Diego Simeone's side opened their league stage campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool before beating Manchester United and then drawing with Stuttgart, but they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in their last fixture in the competition.

Atletico have European games against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and Fenerbahce to come after this one, and it would be a major shock if they were not present in the knockout round of the tournament.

The Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Getafe in Spain's top flight, with the result leaving them third in the La Liga table on 31 points, five points behind leaders Barcelona.

Atletico lost 2-1 on aggregate to Arsenal in last season's Champions League semi-finals, and they have been runners-up in this tournament on two occasions (2014 and 2016).

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Viking, meanwhile, have a record of one win, one draw and two defeats from their four matches in this season's league stage, and they actually sit above Atletico in the table (22nd).

The Eliteserien champions lost their section opener to Stuttgart before claiming a point in a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich, but they were then beaten by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Dark Blues did have a huge European win last time out, though, recording a 4-1 victory over Sabah, which gave their hopes of qualification a huge boost.

Viking, who are jointly-managed by Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen, are playing in the Champions League for the first time since 1992-93, when they were beaten by Barcelona in the first round.

The Norwegian outfit have scored in their last 12 European matches, which is a club record, while none of Atletico's last 42 Champions League fixtures have finished goalless.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Viking FK Champions League form:

Viking FK form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

Atletico will be without the services of Ademola Lookman (knee), Marc Pubill (ankle) and Cristian Romero (muscular) for the Champions League fixture with Viking.

Lee Kang-in could be introduced into the starting side on Wednesday, with the 25-year-old potentially featuring alongside Julian Alvarez in the final third of the field.

Alex Baena is set to continue down the left off the back of his excellent performance against Getafe, while Johnny Cardoso is likely to feature in the middle of the midfield.

As for Viking, Anders Baertelsen (foot), Sondre Bjorshol (knee), Nick D'Agostino (leg) and Martin Ove Roseth (muscular) are out of the match due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Veton Berisha (unspecified) and Kristoffer Haugen (unspecified) both need to be assessed before final decisions on their availability can be made.

Peter Christiansen is the team's leading goalscorer this season with 19, and the 26-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena; Kang-in, Alvarez

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Ostbo; Heggheim, Stensness, Falchener, Auklend; Bjordal, Bell, Askildsen; Christiansen, Botheim, Tripic

We say: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Viking FK

Viking have enough quality to find the back of the net against Atletico, but we are fully expecting Simeone's side to secure a valuable three points in the Champions League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.