Hibernian FC host Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium on Tuesday.

The fixture was moved from October 31 because of Hibernian's Premier Sports Cup semi-final, and both clubs arrive after heavy defeats on November 21, with Hibernian beaten 4-0 at home by Dundee United and Dundee thrashed 8-0 by Heart of Midlothian at Dens Park.

Match preview

Marink Reedijk's Hibernian sit 11th in the Scottish Premiership table with 11 points from 13 games, a return of three wins, two draws and eight defeats, and their goal difference of minus six is the product of 15 goals scored and 21 conceded.

The Hibees are the only club in the division yet to win a league match at home this season, and they have conceded 15 goals in seven league games at Easter Road.

Dundee United made that record worse on Saturday, with Zac Sapsford scoring from the rebound after Raphael Sallinger saved his sixth-minute penalty, adding a second before half time, and Lyall Cameron and Jesse Randall completing a 4-0 win that was Hibernian's heaviest home defeat to United.

Reedijk was appointed on September 24 after David Gray was sacked, and he lost his first three league games in charge, 1-0 at Dundee United on October 10 and 2-1 at home to both Falkirk on October 17 and Celtic on October 25.

The cup has been kinder, as goals from Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 at Hampden Park on November 1, Hibernian's first win over their city rivals at the national stadium after four defeats there, and set up a Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers on Sunday, December 13.

McGrath then struck a 25-yard shot just before the hour at Pittodrie on November 7, and substitutes Callum Wright, Nicky Cadden and Thibault Klidje added the rest in a 4-0 win that was Hibernian's biggest at Aberdeen since 1968 and remains Reedijk's only league victory.

Joe Newell, who wore the captain's armband against United in place of the injured Felix Passlack, spoke afterwards of the players' shame and embarrassment, and the midfielder will know that Tuesday offers the first chance to answer it in front of the Easter Road crowd.

© Imago / Action Plus

Steven Pressley's Dundee sit seventh with 17 points from 13 games, a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats that leaves them six points and four places above Hibernian, with 18 goals scored and 23 conceded.

The Dee had conceded only 15 times in their first 12 league games and collected five wins in that run, with Owen Goodman playing every minute in goal and keeping two clean sheets.

That solidity vanished on Saturday, when Hearts led 4-0 at half time and Owen Bevan was sent off on 56 minutes for a foul on Claudio Braga, with the visitors winning 8-0 in what The Courier described as Dundee's worst-ever defeat at Dens Park.

Pressley took responsibility for the display afterwards, while pundit Richard Foster argued the players must also own a result that was Hearts' biggest top-flight win since 1957.

The defeat came a fortnight after a 2-1 loss at St Johnstone on November 7, and it ended an unbeaten home run of four league games for a side that had collected the bulk of its points at Dens Park.

Dundee will also remember that Hibernian won the first meeting 2-1 at Dens Park on August 30, and Tuesday is the second of three league games between the sides before the split.

Bradley Fink and Joe Westley share the Dundee scoring lead with four league goals each, and Westley, who takes the penalties, came off the bench to equalise at St Johnstone within two minutes of the restart.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Passlack, who took the captaincy from Boyle after Reedijk's arrival, is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the eighth minute at Aberdeen, and Reedijk has refused to put a date on his return as the defender races to be fit for the Rangers final.

Alex Williams replaced Passlack at Pittodrie and made his first start against United, so he is the likely right-back again.

Grant Hanley is out after thumb surgery, Adam Mayor has a hamstring problem, and on-loan Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe has a stress fracture that Reedijk will assess week by week.

Kanayo Megwa remains sidelined with a thigh problem and Rocky Bushiri is still recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in May.

Left-back Jordan Obita is back in contention after a calf injury, and on-loan Manchester United midfielder Jacob Devaney returned from international duty with Ireland, giving Reedijk extra options if he rings the changes.

Owen Elding, 20, leads the line in Lowe's absence, with Boyle and McGrath operating around him as they did in the Hampden semi-final.

For the visitors, Bevan serves the first of a two-match ban after his straight red card against Hearts, ruling him out at Easter Road and at Aberdeen on Saturday, November 28.

Joe Wright, who was on the bench against Hearts, is the natural replacement alongside Ryan Astley, but he has played little league football this season.

Simon Murray, Finlay Robertson and Jack Moorhouse are all out for the season with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Bobby Wales, the on-loan striker, is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Goodman, beaten eight times at Dens Park, is expected to keep his place in goal.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Williams, Kerr, Ivezic, Iredale; Chaiwa, Newell; McGrath, Mulligan, Boyle; Elding

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; D. Wright, Astley, J. Wright, Samuels; Forrest, Hamilton, Finnigan, Reilly; Westley, Fink

We say: Hibernian 1-0 Dundee

Hibernian have not won a league game at Easter Road all season and have shipped 15 goals in seven home matches, and a side that has just lost 4-0 to United at home is unlikely to turn that around in three days against opponents who beat them at Dens Park on August 30.

Dundee arrive without Bevan and with the memory of an 8-0 defeat, and a makeshift centre-back pairing facing Elding and Boyle will struggle to hold a clean sheet.

The counter-argument is that Pittodrie remains Reedijk's only league win, but Dundee's points have come overwhelmingly at Dens Park, and their goal difference of minus five is the worst in the top eight, which is why a Hibernian goal looks likelier than a clean sheet for either side.

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