Manchester City will welcome Napoli to the Etihad on Tuesday, when the two resume their campaign in the Champions League league phase.

The Citizens are seventh with nine points, whereas Napoli are 27th with three points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: Matheus Nunes (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

NAPOLI

Out: Alex Meret (back), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (muscle), Stanislav Lobotka (ankle), Benoît Badiashile (muscle), Alisson Santos (thigh), Rafa Marin (suspended)

Doubtful: Alessandro Buongiorno (meniscus)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Politano, Rrahmani, Beukema, Spinazzola; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; De Bruyne; Hojlund, Lang