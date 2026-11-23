Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent, in an exclusive interview with Sports Mole, has revealed his 'shock' at Richarlison still being at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazil international has gone from finishing the 2025-26 season as Spurs' top scorer to being completely ostracised from the group under Roberto De Zerbi following his vocal desire to leave the club.

Richarlison featured in Tottenham's season opener against Brentford but has not been involved in a senior squad since, only making one appearance for the Under-21s in an EFL Trophy loss to Cheltenham Town.

Tottenham plan to sell Richarlison in January, but they will reportedly refuse to sanction his exit to a Premier League rival, opening the door for either Trabzonspor or Galatasaray to make a move.

In the meantime, the 29-year-old will simply continue to maintain his fitness levels at Hotspur Way, but ex-Spurs forward Bent is amazed that the Lilywhites did not cut him from their ranks during the summer.

Darren Bent "shocked" Richarlison is still at Tottenham

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"Because he was so vocal about wanting to leave, I just think they were always going to clash," Bent said. "I felt De Zerbi and Richarlison, because of their big personalities, were always going to clash.

"I know with Richarlison, although he was their top goalscorer last season, and it's going to sound a bit strange saying it coming from a centre-forward, but it just felt like it was a bit of a, not quite the best of a bad bunch, but there was no consistency to him.

"Someone had to step up and score the goals, and Richarlison did that. But week on week, you could never really count on him in terms of stepping up and scoring the goals consistently.

"So I understand why De Zerbi opted to not have him in the squad and tried other options. I'm just shocked he's still there. I thought they would have sent him out on loan or at least sold him just to get him out there, because when they want to sell him now, he's obviously spent a lot of time not playing. He needs to be playing games. I can't see this relationship going on for too much longer."

The complete Richarlison Tottenham transfer timeline

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After scoring 12 goals in all competitions during the 2025-26 season - 11 of which came in the Premier League - Richarlison told De Zerbi that he wanted to explore a transfer away, but such a move failed to materialise in the summer.

In the last knockings of the transfer window, Tottenham were advancing in talks with Everton over separate deals for Richarlison and Iliman Ndiaye, but the Brazilian ultimately refused to re-join his old club.

After the European windows closed, Richarlison was heavily linked with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama, but that proposed transfer also collapsed, apparently due to disagreements on personal terms.

The ex-Watford man is then understood to have explored terminating his Tottenham contract, but he remains tied to the Lilywhites until at least January for the time being.

Now, Spurs have supposedly slapped an asking price of just £10m on the head of Richarlison, meaning that they are willing to accept a £40m loss on the player they signed for £50m in 2022.

Richarlison has scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 134 outings for Tottenham in all competitions.

Darren Bent was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ Live Casino.