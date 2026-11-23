Real Madrid will look to maintain their 100% record in the 2026-27 Champions League when they play host to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.
Jose Mourinho's side are sitting in second spot in the league phase and behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, while the reigning Eredivisie champions are just inside the top 24.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
REAL MADRID vs. PSV EINDHOVEN
REAL MADRID
Out: Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Rodrygo (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius; Mbappe
PSV
Out: Sami Ouaissa (muscle), Alassane Plea (undisclosed), Jerry Schouten (knee), Adamo Nagalo (undisclosed)
Doubtful: Mauro Junior (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til