Real Madrid will look to maintain their 100% record in the 2026-27 Champions League when they play host to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's side are sitting in second spot in the league phase and behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference, while the reigning Eredivisie champions are just inside the top 24.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius; Mbappe

PSV

Out: Sami Ouaissa (muscle), Alassane Plea (undisclosed), Jerry Schouten (knee), Adamo Nagalo (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Mauro Junior (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til