Lyon can maintain their perfect home record in Europe this season and potentially climb into the top eight in the Europa League table with a win over Lillestrom on Thursday at Groupama Stadium.

After four matches, Les Gones sit 13th in the table after drawing Real Sociedad 1-1 in Spain, while Lillestrom are 34th following a 1-0 defeat versus Viktoria Plezenn earlier this month.

Match preview

Olympique Lyonnais are under new management, and it was a successful debut for Carlos Vicens this past weekend, as he won his first match in charge over Lille (1-0).

That snapped a two-match winless run for Les Gones across all competitions, and on Thursday the former Manchester City assistant will coach in his first game with the club at Groupama Stadium.

His team can extend their home winning run across all competitions to six matches this week, netting multiple goals in each of those last five victories.

At the same time, they can win a sixth successive League Phase home outing in this competition as they have not lost a Europa League group match at home since Besiktas beat them 1-0 in 2024.

After four matchdays in the Europa League this season, they are tied with five other teams for that final automatic place in the round of 16 and can end a two-match winless run in this portion of the tournament on Thursday.

Les Gones have never lost a European meeting against a side from Norway, winning their two previous Champions League home games versus Rosenborg this century by a combined margin of 7-1.

© Iconsport / CTK Photo

The League Phase of this competition has been exceedingly difficult for Lillestrom who, after four matchdays, have just one point.

Hans Erik Odegaard, the father of Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard, has seen his team concede a combined 10 goals in this phase of the Europa League, while netting only twice.

That said, the Norwegians are in good form domestically, winning five of their last six competitive encounters, all versus teams from Norway.

This week they have a chance to win a Europa League away match for the first time since 2022, when they blanked Finnish side SJK 1-0 in a Conference League qualifying fixture.

Lillestrom have yet to score an opening-half goal in the League Phase of this tournament, with their only two strikes coming beyond the 75th minute.

Kanarifugla can collect their first European victory versus a French opponent this week, having lost their only two competitive visits to France.

Lyon Europa League form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Lillestrom Europa League form:

Lillestrom form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephane Pillaud

Due to a groin strain, Lyon could be missing Tyler Morton for this match, while Mohamed Ouedraogo is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and Pavel Sulc is doubtful because of a meniscus injury.

Corentin Tolisso scored their equaliser on matchday four, his second in the Europa League this season, while Mads Bidstrup netted his first for the club in Ligue 1 this past weekend and Dominik Greif picked up a clean sheet with five saves.

A groin issue may keep Camil Jebara out for Lillestrom lineup on Thursday, while Espen Garnas is recovering from a knee injury and Lars Mogstad Ranger is questionable with a hip problem.

Thomas Lehne Olsen has the only two goals for them in the League Phase of this competition, with Eric Kitolano and Frederik Elkaer scoring in their 2-0 domestic triumph versus Sarpsborg on Sunday.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Kluivert, Tagliafico; Bidstrup, Tessmann, Tolisso; Nuamah, Openda, Nakamura

Lillestrom possible starting lineup:

Dahlberg; Ottesen, Gabrielsen, Kristiansen, Elkaer; Nyheim, Ottosson, Nordh; Va, Olsen, Kitolano

We say: Lyon 2-0 Lillestrom

Lyon are among the strongest defensive teams in Ligue 1, and against a side lacking much quality in the attacking third at this level.

That is a trend sure to catch the eye across the best UK betting sites and in the end, we believe the home team will have no trouble fending off the Norwegians and getting back to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.