The best Google Pay betting sites in the UK include bet365, BetUK, Coral, Ladbrokes and NetBet. They let you deposit instantly with no added fees, and a few now support Google Pay withdrawals as well. This payment option usually qualifies for welcome offers, unlike Skrill or Neteller, and it also offers flexible top‑up limits ranging from £5 to £50,000.
In this guide, I break down the UK bookmakers that accept Google Pay in 2026, how their limits compare, which ones actually allow withdrawals, and which sign-up bonuses work with it.
Google Pay betting sites: Top picks for the UK in February 2026
The table below compares the leading UK bookmakers that support Google Pay, so you can get a clear first look at their bonuses, payment availability, and standout features at a glance:
Top 5 UK betting sites that accept Google Pay: Editor’s Picks
Google Pay looks simple on the surface, but bookmakers handle it very differently behind the scenes, and if you’re not paying attention, you can easily end up with a £10 deposit that doesn’t trigger the bonus or a payout that can’t return to GPay. Therefore, I dug into all of that properly, and these five were the ones that held up best when I tested deposits, withdrawals, and offer eligibility. Here are my top picks for 2026.
- bet365
- BetUK
- Coral
- Ladbrokes
- NetBet
Now, let’s look at what each one of them has to offer.
1) bet365 – Quick deposits & top-class in-play betting
bet365 is one of the biggest names in British betting, with nearly 25 years of experience, a 4.7/5 App Store rating, and 80+ million users. Google Pay deposits start from £5 and go up to £20,000. You cannot make direct withdrawals, though and must instead request bank transfers. The good news is that payouts are quick this way, and my withdrawals were near‑instant with a max limit of £100,000.
As a first-timer, you can unlock £30 in free bets with the bet365 bonus code. Unfortunately, Google Pay deposits don’t qualify for the welcome offer. Even so, bet365 is the name to beat for those who prefer this payment method, and that’s especially true of its in-play betting with upwards of 150 live markets across 20+ sports.
👍Pros
👎Cons
2) BetUK – Budget-friendly limits
BetUK is one of the most patriotic and youngest UK bookmakers on this list, but don’t let that fool you. The betting site has nailed Google Pay deposits and withdrawals down to the tee, especially for budget punters.
The min and max deposit caps are £10 and £3,000, so players who tend to place larger bets might not feel at home. A £10 Google Pay deposit is good enough to unlock the welcome offer of 3x £10 free bets.
I like that BetUK makes Google Pay withdrawals snappy (funds cleared within 5 minutes in my test) and offers a clean, intuitive Cashier interface. You can withdraw from £10 to £8,000.
👍Pros
👎Cons
3) Coral – Instant withdrawals & top-rated mobile app
With 100+ years of experience, Coral is a British betting institution and a horse racing specialist that does everything mobile really well. I love that the Coral app works buttery smooth with Google Pay. The platform has one of the lowest minimums for both Google Pay deposits and withdrawals at £5.
They advertise a £5,000 cap, but I was able to withdraw way over that limit. Payouts via Google Pay hit the account pretty much instantly. Unfortunately, you can only get the Coral sign-up offer of £50 in free bets with debit card deposits.
👍Pros
👎Cons
4) Ladbrokes – Best Google Pay bookmaker for bonuses
A sister betting site to Coral, Ladbrokes has been around since 1886, and they bring their old-school A-game to payments. UK bettors can both deposit and withdraw with a low £5 minimum. Deposits cap out at £5,000, a limit that could be higher to accommodate high-stakes bettors.
Ladbrokes says it processes Google Pay withdrawals within 24 hours, but I got my winnings in under 15 minutes. I was also able to claim the £30 in free bets sign up offer with a low £5 Google Pay deposit. That’s a 600% bonus-to-deposit ratio, one of the highest I’ve seen in the UK. Daily promos and price boosts are my favourite part here.
👍Pros
👎Cons
5) NetBet – High Google Pay limits & football markets
NetBet is my top pick for football betting and high-stakes players. Licensed by the UKGC since 2001, the platform accepts Google Pay deposits from £10 all the way up to £50,000. That limit is upwards of 10x of what other bookmakers offer.
I was also glad to see that £10 Google Pay deposits qualify for the sign up offer, and you get 4x £5 free bets. If they could add GPay as an available withdrawal method, NetBet would be right up there, especially with their Bet Assist feature (a betting lifesaver, in my books).
👍Pros
👎Cons
How Google Pay works on betting sites
Google Pay works as both a mobile wallet and an online payment tool. It has become increasingly popular among UK bookmakers, and it’s easy to see why. Much like betting with Trustly, it keeps your banking information private, since the bookmaker never sees your actual card or account number. It also stores your cards and bank accounts, but everything is authorised through your device, so topping up is usually faster than entering card details manually.
Pros & cons of using Google Pay at betting sites
👍Pros
👎Cons
Is Google Pay safe for betting?
Google Pay pings among the safest and most secure payment methods for online betting, and with good reason:
Impregnable encryption
All transaction data is encrypted using top-shelf protocols, making it unreadable even if it is intercepted. That protection applies at every stage, from your device, through Google’s servers, and on to the bookmaker, so nothing sensitive is exposed along the way.
Extra security with tokenisation and 2FA authentication
With each deposit, Google Pay creates a unique virtual card number instead of sending your actual card details. Couple this cutting-edge tokenisation with Google’s two-factor authentication, and we’ve got airtight security.
Accepted by only UKGC-licensed betting sites
Google is selective about which bookmakers can accept its payment service. Only platforms holding a valid UKGC can offer Google Pay to British punters.
Private bank and card details
When you deposit with Google Pay, the bookmaker only receives a one-time transaction code. They cannot see your actual card number, expiry or CVV, which keeps your financial information completely hidden.
Backed by one of the biggest names in tech
Google is a name that stands on its own when it comes to online security. The company invests heavily in fraud prevention, infrastructure monitoring, and data protection. This means its payment tools are far more reliable than what you get from smaller providers.
How to deposit with Google Pay
My first Google Pay deposit took less than two minutes. Be it on an Android smartphone, tablet, or the desktop Chrome browser, the process is the same and equally smooth:
- Log in
- At the cashier, select Google Pay as the deposit method
- Enter deposit amount – Be keen on the minimum first deposit required to qualify for welcome offers
- Choose which card to use if you have two or more cards stored in Google Wallet
- Confirm the transaction – GPay supports biometrics like fingerprint, face scan, or PIN
My balance mostly updates instantly once the deposit is confirmed. If I don’t see the funds immediately, I wait a minute, then refresh the balance.
How Google Pay withdrawals work
The withdrawal process is a little different from depositing. When you request a payout, the funds go back to the debit card linked to your Google Wallet and not to your Google Pay balance. Here’s how to make a withdrawal:
- Hit the cashier and then go to the withdrawal
- Choose Google Pay – If not available, you may have to use debit or bank transfer
- Enter the payout amount
- Select your card if you have two or more cards in Google Wallet
- Confirm the withdrawal and wait for processing to complete
In most cases, I found Google Pay withdrawals hit the account within 24 hours, if not in minutes. In fact, the best Google Pay betting sites offer instant payouts.
Google Pay fees and limits at UK bookmakers
If I had to pick one feature that puts Google Pay right up there among the best payment methods at betting sites, my favourite would definitely be zero fees. Deposits and withdrawals are free on Google’s side, and the limits are quite punter-friendly, though they tend to vary by bookmaker, as you’ll see below:
|Bookmaker
|Min Deposit
|Max Deposit
|Min Withdrawal
|Max Withdrawal
|Fees
|bet365
|£5
|£20,000
|–
|–
|None
|Parimatch
|£10
|£1,000
|£5
|£40,000
|None
|BetUK
|£10
|£3,000
|£10
|£8,000
|None
|Coral
|£5
|£5,000
|£5
|£5,000
|None
|Ladbrokes
|£5
|£5,000
|£5
|£5,000
|None
|10bet
|£10
|£10,000
|–
|–
|None
|EasyBet
|£10
|–
|£10
|–
|None
|NetBet
|£10
|£50,000
|–
|–
|None
|Betano
|£10
|£1,000
|£5
|£40,000
|None
|BoyleSports
|£10
|£50,000
|–
|–
|None
Bottom line: NetBet and BoyleSports offer the best of both worlds, with high maximum deposit limits of £50,000. Meanwhile, the low £5 minimums at bet365, BetUK, and Ladbrokes tick the biggest box for most budget punters.
Google Pay vs other payment methods
Google Pay and Apple Pay are almost similar in most respects, but Google Pay makes more sense if you’re already using Android or have your cards saved in your Google Account. It also sits as the happy middle between the slower bank transfers and e-wallets. It brings together the speed and convenience of PayPal with the airtight security of online banking, and is yet eligible for bonuses unlike Neteller and Skrill.
Below, I’ve compiled how Google Pay compares across the board:
|Feature
|Google Pay
|Apple Pay
|PayPal
|Skrill
|Bank Transfer
|Fees
|None
|None
|Up to 5%
|Up to 5%
|Up to 10%
|Account needed
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Withdrawal time
|Instant
|Instant
|Instant
|Instant
|1-5 days
Comparing the top Google Pay bookmarkers across key categories
I’ve gone through the main UK bookmakers that accept Google Pay and grouped them by what they do best, so you can jump straight to the category that matters to you.
|Category
|My Pick
|Best Deposit Limits
|bet365
|Fastest Withdrawals
|Betano
|Best Welcome Bonus for Google Pay users
|Ladbrokes
|Best Football Betting
|NetBet
|Best Horse Racing Betting
|BetUK
|Best for Live Betting
|bet365
|Best for Esports Betting
|Parimatch
|Best Mobile App
|Coral
|Overall Top Google Pay Bookmaker
|bet365
Which Google Pay bookmaker should I choose?
If you’re chasing a good welcome bonus with Google Pay, BetUK ticks the biggest box. If you prefer higher limits, NetBet stands out with its £40,000 cap. For fast withdrawals, Coral and Betano are your safest bet, and for most markets and superb in-play, bet365 is still the bookmaker to beat.
Google Pay bookmakers February 2026: FAQs
Which top betting sites in the UK accept Google Pay?
BetUK, bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes and NetBet count as some of the best Google Pay betting sites for UK punters. They offer good limits, fast processing, and sizable welcome offers.
How long do Google Pay deposits take?
All top betting sites offer instant Google Pay deposits. Funds show up on your balance as soon as you complete the transaction.
Can I withdraw my betting winnings directly to Google Pay?
Some UK bookmakers, like Betano, Parimatch, and BetUK, let you withdraw using Google Pay. Others only support it for deposits, so you’ll need to choose a different method when it’s time to cash out.
Do Google Pay deposits qualify for betting bonuses?
Yes. UK betting sites like Netbet, Ladbrokes and BetUK accept Google Pay for deposits that qualify for their welcome offers.
Can I use Google Pay on betting apps as well as desktop?
Yes. If a bookmaker supports Google Pay, you can use it on both mobile apps and mobile browsers. Desktop deposits may redirect you to your phone for authentication.