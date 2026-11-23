Hoping to build on the weekend's emphatic victory, Liverpool will travel to face in-form Club Brugge for a Champions League league-phase showdown atJan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Die Blauw-Zwart could make it 12 games unbeaten in midweek, though the Reds will be favourites on the best bet £10 get £30 betting sites UK as they look to repeat their successes from the 1976 UEFA Cup and 1978 European Cup finals.

Match preview

Ivan Leko's Brugge have enjoyed an excellent campaign on all fronts, losing just once in the Belgian Pro League and once in UEFA's premier club competition.

The reigning Belgian champions are sat at the top of their domestic top-flight, following a dominant 5-1 triumph over KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Last time out in the Champions League, Leko's side ran out 2-1 victors at PSV Eindhoven, taking the lead against the Dutch giants courtesy of Nicolo Tresoldi in the first half, before Carlos Forbs secured the win just beyond the hour mark.

That success was Brugge's third on the bounce in Europe, a stretch that includes an impressive 4-3 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro on October 13.

Now ninth in the league-phase table with nine points, die Blauw-Zwart are level with their opponents - as well as every club up to fourth-placed Como - and will be eyeing a spot in the top eight on Wednesday.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola's Liverpool have gone from strength to strength as the season has progressed, and arrive full of confidence after thrashing bitter rivals Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday.

Florian Wirtz has come in for criticism from pundits such as Jamie Carragher since making a £116m switch from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, but he was the star of the show at Anfield, where he created a staggering 10 chances from open play - the most of any player in a Premier League match since David Silva in March 2015.

That statement win has the Reds fourth in the English top flight, where they are now just one point behind second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, while sitting a not-insurmountable seven behind leaders Arsenal.

However, Iraola's side were shocked last time out in the Champions League, with Fenerbahce coming from behind twice to beat the Merseysiders 3-2 in Istanbul on November 4.

As a result, Liverpool find themselves eighth in the league-phase table with nine points to their name, keen to solidify their place in the automatic spots for entry into the round of 16.

Club Brugge Champions League form:

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

Liverpool Champions League form:

Liverpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brugge will be without highly-rated centre-back Joel Ordonez this week, with the 22-year-old recovering from surgery on a fractured foot.

In the meantime, Brandon Mechele and Jorne Spileers should start at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by Joaquin Seys and Kyriani Sabbe at full-back.

At the opposite end of the pitch, winger Jan Virgili is a doubt as he works his way back from a groin injury he suffered against PSV, though Carlos Forbs and Felix Lemarechal should be on hand to support striker Nicolo Tresoldi from out wide.

As for Liverpool, they are missing frontman Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) once again, though he is eyeing a return in January, while fellow long-term absentees Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are closing in on comebacks from their respective knee injuries after the duo participated in team training.

Elsewhere, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt due to a heel fracture that has caused him to sit out the last four matches, so Alexis Mac Allister is likely to be joined by youngster Trey Nyoni in the centre of the park.

Further forward, question marks are also lingering about the fitness of Cody Gakpo, who suffered a calf (soleus) injury on international duty, but Victor Munoz could come into the XI alongside Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola behind Lewis Koumas.

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Sabbe, Spielers, Mechele, Seys; Vanaken, Potts; Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemarechal; Tresoldi

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

We say: Club Brugge 2-3 Liverpool

Brugge have proven resilient across all competitions this season, and with three wins on the bounce in the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's showdown, the hosts will be optimistic about their chances.

Liverpool have been far from watertight in Europe so far, conceding the most goals in the top eight (10), but they should be able to prevail thanks to the attacking firepower at their disposal.

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